March 06, 2020

Eagles podcast: Jason Peters, Alshon Jeffery, Byron Jones, and a Nick Foles return?

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
No.

On BGN Radio episode 108, Brandon Lee Gowton and I covered the Philadelphia Eagles' announcement that they and Jason Peters "mutually agreed" that Peters will test the free agent market, and much more. Here's what we discussed, now with timestamps!

• 0:45: Does the Eagles' announcement close the door on Peters' possible return? And should we make anything of the timing of this announcement?

• 13:55: Halapoulivaati Vaitai is expected to make around $10 million per year in free agency? What?

• 20:29: Should the Eagles play the comp pick game?

• 22:53: Who was the teammate who confronted Alshon Jeffery in the locker room? How soon after a new CBA gets finalized will the Eagles release Jeffery?

• 28:50: The Byron Jones buzz continues. We’ve made the case for him, but what about the case against him?

• 36:28: Brandon and I each have a new defensive back of potential interest.

• 44:05: How about Breshad Perriman? Justin Jefferson?

• 52:07: Yannick Ngakoue: Forget it.

• 53:30: Nick Foles to return? Lol.

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Jimmy Kempski

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

