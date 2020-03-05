More Sports:

March 05, 2020

Eagles LT Jason Peters will test the free agent market

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
030520JasonPeters Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

JP

Nine days after Doug Pederson emphatically stated that he wanted Jason Peters to return to the team in 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that they and Peters "mutually agreed" that Peters will test the free agent market when the new league year begins on March 18.

Of course, just because Peters is testing the free agent market doesn't mean that the door has necessarily closed on a possible return to the team for the 2020, though clearly, the likelihood of that decreases significantly with this announcement.

Peters, as you are all aware, is old, at 38 years of age. However, he is still an above average starting LT, and should have suitors on the open market. It would make sense for a title-contending team with a hole at LT to be interested in bringing Peters in on a one-year deal.

As for the impact on the Eagles, should Peters walk in free agency, that would open the door for 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard to step in as the starting LT going forward, as was originally expected before Pederson endorsed Peters.

To be continued...

MORE: Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 4.0 | What they're saying: Byron Jones rumors heating up, Eagles want RBBC, more free agency options

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jason Peters

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Sixers have an Al Horford problem
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Spotted lanternfly

Pennsylvania expands spotted lanternfly quarantine as spring hatch nears
Spotted Lanternfly quarantine

Illness

New Jersey reports first presumptive coronavirus case
First Coronavirus Case New Jersey

Eagles

Would the Eagles really consider trading Andre Dillard just to get rid of Alshon Jeffery?
176_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Andre_Dillard_KateFrese.jpg

Entertainment

New Philly podcast 'Love + Grit' features Laiya St. Clair from 'Questlove Supreme'
Love + Grit is new podcast about Philadelphia from Visit Philly

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8
Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved