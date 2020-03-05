Eagles bringing back Marty Mornhinweg as part of Doug Pederson's staff

The Eagles made big news earlier this offseason when their search for a new offensive coordinator to replace recently-fired Mike Groh ended in a bit of a surprise — with the Eagles opting instead to become the third team in the NFL without a formal OC.

Instead, they promoted quarterbacks coach Press Taylor to pass game coordinator to work alongside offensive line coach and running game coordinator Jeff Stoutland. The team also brought in Rich Scangarello to oversee the offense, albeit without the coordinator title, and kept Duce Staley on as the running backs coach and assistant head coach. Pederson explained in detail how all of these moving pieces will come to work together inside the NovaCare Complex during his media availability at the NFL Combine last week.

But on Thursday, a report surfaced that the Eagles were, shockingly, not done adding to Pederson's staff. As first reported by ESPN's Tim McManus, the team will be bringing back Marty Mornhinweg, who has previous coached in Philadelphia and has strong ties to Pederson, to be an offensive consultant.

The Eagles have since confirmed the hiring.

Per McManus, Mornhinweg will serve as a second (or third or fourth or fifth) set of eyes for Pederson as he puts together the Eagles offense.

Mornhinweg didn't coach in the NFL in 2019 after spending the previous four years on John Harbaugh's staff in Baltimore, starting as the team's QB coach in 2015 before being promoted to OC midway through the 2016 season. He was let go by the Ravens following the 2018 season. But it's likely Mornhinweg's history in Philadelphia that fans will remember most.

The 57-year-old coach was hired by Andy Reid and the Eagles as a senior assistant in 2003, following two seasons as the Lions head coach. He was promoted to assistant head coach in 2004 and served in that role for two years before replacing Brad Childress as the team's offensive coordinator, a job Mornhinweg held from 2006 until Reid was fired at the end of the 2012 season. Mornhinweg then spent the next two seasons as the Jets OC before joining the Ravens staff.

More importantly to the Eagles, however, is Mornhinweg's previous relationship with Pederson. He coached Pederson in Green Bay and the two both worked together under Reid from 2009-12.

What exactly his responsibilities will be — and how he will impact the offense as a whole — in his new role remains to be seen. But, hey, another coach with a ton of NFL experience can't be a bad thing.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports