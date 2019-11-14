More Sports:

November 14, 2019

Eagles podcast: With the playoffs in view, who needs to step up?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
111419CarsonWentz Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz has been good, but he'll need to be great if the Eagles are going to make any noise down the stretch.

The bye week has come and gone, and the Philadelphia Eagles are back to business as they prepare to take on the New England Patri*ts this Sunday. Brandon Gowton and I discussed that matchup, our general pulse of the team after the bye, and what players need to step up down the stretch in episode 92 of BGN Radio.

Here's what we discussed:

• Are we feeling better or worse about the Eagles after the bye? It seems like being further removed from the bad moments has everything feeling better (not unlike how every team’s fanbase is generally optimistic entering the season).

• The Eagles’ playoff hopes are revived with the Cowboys (and other NFC teams) losing.

• Assistant coach takeaways, such as Jason Peters staying at LT, and Carson Walch insulting everyone’s intelligence with his Mack Hollins comments.

• Snake draft of Eagles players who need to step up the most down the stretch.

• Eagles vs. Patri*ts Super Bowl rematch

  1. Patri*ts haven’t really played anybody … second easiest SOS in the league
  2. Patri*ts offense: Defending Brady, Pats OL vulnerable, Schwartz’s uninspiring history vs. New England
  3. Patri*ts defense: Forcing a lot of turnovers, going to take away Zach Ertz, and is this another good game to grind it out on the ground?
  4. Patri*ts special teams: The Pats have a replacement kicker.

• NFL picks against spread

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 11 NFL picks
111419CarsonWentzTomBrady

Politics

Former 'Philly Drag Wars' winner Pissi Myles goes viral at first day of impeachment hearings
impeachment hearings drag queen

Women's Health

Still getting acne as an adult? There are ways to prevent it
Adult acne treatment options

Phillies

Phillies looking to trade away several veteran pieces, report says
062418_Franco-Phils_usat

Food & Drink

Tired Hands Brewing named one of 50 best U.S. breweries of the decade
Carroll - Tired Hands Brewing Company

Holiday

There's going to be a huge Ferris wheel at Christmas Village this year
City Hall Philly Holiday Tree

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved