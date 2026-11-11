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November 11, 2026

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 10

The Eagles are a consensus bottom five team.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
111126JoeMilton Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles' switch to Joe Milton didn't work, much like everything else they've tried this season.

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked before Week 10 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

NFL.com: 31st

Philadelphia’s turn to Joe Milton III helped the Eagles hold a temporary lead Sunday before giving it away and losing an ugly game to a division rival. The Eagles’ willingness to trade Jordan Davis to Jacksonville tells us everything we need to know about this team in 2026.

#JimmySays: I'm not sure I'd credit the switch to Milton for the lead the Eagles held for a while against the Giants.

Also, I thought the trade of Cam Jurgens more than a month ago signaled what the Eagles thought of their Super Bowl chances long before they traded Davis. While it's true that Jurgens struggled playing out of position at LG and the second-round pick in return was outstanding compensation, that is also likely something the team would not have done if they had any real hope that this season had special potential.

ESPN: 28th

Most important game of the second half: Week 14 vs. the Colts

With little hope of a turnaround, the focus shifts in part to the 2027 draft. The Eagles are currently in line to pick No. 5 overall. The Colts, also 2-7, are projected to pick No. 4 -- though that pick would go the Jets. Their December matchup will help decide which team has the higher selection in what is expected to be a talent-heavy 2027 draft. The Week 13 game against the Cardinals (3-6) could also have an impact on draft positioning.

#JimmySays: Yep, that is exactly what matters now.

USA Today: 30th

GM Howie Roseman is waving the white flag now that they're now on the verge of losing eight in a row. The last time that happened, in 2012, Andy Reid got fired. Watch your back, Sirianni − but the future is bright if you can hang around.

#JimmySays: Sirianni is unlikely to be the Eagles' head coach in 2027, in my opinion.

Yahoo: 29th

Switching to Joe Milton at quarterback didn't work out in a frustrating 19-11 loss to the Giants. Milton had 169 yards passing, never completing a pass of more than 20 yards, and took seven sacks. The Eagles scored one touchdown on 13 possessions. It's not a surprise that Milton didn't play well, especially with all the injuries around him, but it was another reminder that this Eagles season is going nowhere. It won't get better with defensive tackle Jordan Davis off to the Jaguars, who paid the hefty price of a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick for him.

The offense in particular has been terrible and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn't rule out changes to his staff. Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion hasn't been any better than last season's coordinator, Kevin Patullo, and his job status is a topic of conversation in Philadelphia.

#JimmySays: The one touchdown the Eagles scored was after a long pass interference penalty. And even on that play, Landon Dickerson got away with a pretty egregious clothesline on a blitzing Giants DB.

Also, above I said that Sirianni is unlikely to be the Eagles' head coach in 2027. Well, Mannion has pretty much no chance of sticking around.

The Athletic: 27th

Midseason grade: F

A season that carried massive hopes is already a lost cause with Jalen Hurts out. Maybe most concerning is how the running game has fallen off. Saquon Barkley ranks 29th in success rate among 37 running backs with at least 60 carries.

#JimmySays: This feels like early October commentary.

CBS: 28th

Does it matter if it's Joe Milton or anybody else at quarterback? They are done. This season is officially a disaster as they traded away assets for future picks.

#JimmySays: CBS with the 🔥 analysis, as always.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

  1. Week 1: 10.0
  2. Week 2: 10.2 📉
  3. Week 3: 9.5 📈
  4. Week 4: 13.3 📉
  5. Week 5: 16.7 📉
  6. Week 6: 21.1 📉
  7. Week 7: 24.2 📉
  8. Week 8: 25.5 📉
  9. Week 9: 28.7 📉
  10. Week 10: 28.8 📉
MORE: NFC Hierarchy/Obituary, Week 10

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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