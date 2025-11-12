Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 11

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 10 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

On Monday night, the Eagles won another gritty, ugly game -- they're back, baby. Style points don't apply to this team, which has figured out the formula for this type of victory, even if Nick Sirianni sure did his best to make things interesting late. Things were looking a little dicey when ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Lane Johnson﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ limped off in the first half with injury, but Philly forged through with a few big drives spurred by just enough explosive plays to get over the finish line in Green Bay. The Eagles' defense looked championship-quality, and ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Saquon Barkley﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ made a few tough runs and a great 41-yard catch-and-run to set up what would ultimately prove to be the game-winning TD. Others might have not enjoyed watching this 10-7 contest, but the Eagles seem to lap this stuff up. A big test awaits against the Lions.

#JimmySays: The Eagles must be an infuriating team to watch if you don't like them. Even when they're not playing well, I imagine that most NFL fans have to be thinking, "They're going to win this game anyway." And they usually do.

Non-QB MVP: WR DeVonta Smith He leads all Eagles skill players with 48 catches, 657 receiving yards and nine catches of 20-plus yards, which speaks to his big-play ability and quarterback Jalen Hurts' trust in him downfield. Smith was on pace for a career high in receiving yards (1,250) entering Monday. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner plays in a run-based system and shares the field with receiver A.J. Brown and running back Saquon Barkley, making gaudy stats harder to come by. Though a team-first player, Smith said he has goals of making the Pro Bowl and being named All-Pro. He has put himself in position to have a shot at it.

#JimmySays: DeVonta is a good choice as the team's MVP through the first nine games.

It wasn't pretty, but Monday night's win at Green Bay pushed them back atop the projected NFC playoff field. This offense clearly still isn't hitting on all cylinders.

#JimmySays: I'll object somewhat to the phrasing that "This offense clearly still isn't hitting on all cylinders." In Week 7 in Minnesota, Jalen Hurts was 19 of 23 for 326 yards and 3 TDs. In Week 8 against the Giants, the Eagles ran for 276 yards, and Hurts threw for 4 TDs. The offense didn't have a good game in Green Bay, but it's not as if they haven't had very good games otherwise recently.

The Eagles nearly shut out the Packers at Lambeau Field to get a win. There will be a lot said about Philly's offense after it struggled all night, but the defense having a huge night might be a massive step toward repeating as champs.

#JimmySays: It's kind of funny how that works. If the offense had played well and the defense had played poorly, and the Eagles won a 35-31 shootout or something, I think the perception of what they look like as a team would be more favorable.

The defense really started clamping down on opponents around this time last year. Maybe we're starting to see that again, especially with all the reinforcements?

Breakout player: Cooper DeJean The second-year defensive back has already topped last year’s tackle total with 57. He didn’t have a big game Monday night, but he has been a steady force for a secondary that needed one. Holding the Packers to seven points counts as a good night for this defense.

#JimmySays: DeJean broke out last year. I think the Eagles' breakout player is Moro Ojomo, who in my opinion is playing better this year than Milton Williams did for the Eagles last year.

The defense came up big against the Packers, but the offense has to get it going. But winning on the road against good teams is tough to do.

#JimmySays: CBS with the 🔥 analysis, as always.

But also, on the "road win" point, the Eagles have been pretty good on the road during the Nick Sirianni era. Regular season only:

• 2025: 4-1

• 2024: 6-2

• 2023: 5-4

• 2022: 7-1

• 2021: 6-3

TOTAL: 28-11 (0.718)

Top 5 NFL road records during that span:

Eagles: 28-11 Chiefs: 26-12 Ravens: 23-15 Seahawks: 23-15 49ers: 24-16

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 1.0 Week 2: 1.2 📉 Week 3: 1.7 📉 Week 4: 1.2 📈 Week 5: 1.2 😐 Week 6: 2.7 📉 Week 7: 7.5 📉 Week 8: 6.2 📈 Week 9: 5.7 📈 Week 10: 3.2 📈 Week 11: 2.7 📈

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader