Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 15

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 14 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

Jalen Hurts overcame a nightmarish first half to rally the Eagles and put them in position to beat the Chargers in overtime ... but then threw his fourth interception of the game on a pass forced into coverage. Hurts’ third INT clanged off A.J. Brown’s hands, but the other three -- plus his fumble after his own pick -- were on the quarterback. In the first half, the Eagles had a touchdown erased by a holding penalty, missed a field goal and generally looked listless offensively outside of Saquon Barkley. It was Barkley’s terrific, fourth-quarter TD run that put Philadelphia ahead for the first time, but the Eagles couldn’t contain Justin Herbert as a runner. Still, it’s hard to blame a defense that held the Chargers to 3.9 yards per play and didn't allow a touchdown after Los Angeles' opening drive. The Eagles consistently got good starting field position from the return teams but had eight empty drives and went 0-for-2 in the red zone. After a third straight loss, this will be another long week in Philly. If the Eagles can't get right in Sunday's home game against the lowly Raiders, the reigning champs are in serious trouble.

#JimmySays: This Raiders game is simultaneously a "must win" game and a game that is going to be hard for fans to get excited about.

Most shocking statistical ranking: 28th on third-down conversions The Eagles have been among the worst on three-and-outs for most of the season -- shocking giving all the talent on that side of the ball. But a mix of pre-snap penalties and a substantial drop in rushing success has prevented the offense from getting into a flow. They ranked 11th in third-down success rate last season (40.28%) but entered Monday's game near the bottom at 34.46%.

#JimmySays: ESPN had their pick of "most shocking statistical rankings." For me, it's their rushing yardage differential. Last year, they were +1277. This year, they're -280.

If a team goes as its quarterback goes? Jalen Hurts doubled his season turnover total from five to 10 on Monday night, becoming the first player since the league expanded to a 16-game schedule in 1978 to commit two giveaways on a single play. After going to two Super Bowls in three seasons, it's sure starting to feel like Philly will now experience two cheesesteak meltdowns in three seasons.

#JimmySays: PSA: Never type "cheesesteak meltdowns" again.

Jalen Hurts had two interceptions in the first 13 weeks of the season. He had never thrown four interceptions in an NFL game until Monday night, with the fourth pick coming in overtime to clinch a loss to the Chargers. On a night when Saquon Barkley finally broke out with his second 100-yard game, Philadelphia's offense still scored only one touchdown. Philadelphia's defense is still good enough to carry the team to some wins in the playoffs. The offense simply isn't good enough at the moment for Philly to have more than a very brief stay in the postseason. And 14 weeks into the season, that's unlikely to be fixed.

#JimmySays: While Barkley had 20 carries for 122 yards, 52 of them came on a trick play. Credit him for outracing Chargers defenders to the end zone on that play, but the Eagles' rushing attack otherwise didn't look any different in this game against a bad run defense.

Worst-case scenario: A.J. Brown was right The mercurial wide receiver has been advocating for a more wide-open offense (and himself) all year long. The last month has suggested he was right. The Eagles act like they’re getting extra points for degree of difficulty on offense, and Jalen Hurts isn’t making things much easier. He turned the ball over twice on one play Monday night and finished with four interceptions (one of which bounced out of Brown’s hands) and a 31.2 passer rating. Philly has lost three in a row.

#JimmySays: I actually do kind of think A.J. Brown has been right about the Eagles' offense this season, but pointing to the last month as evidence of his rightness is probably ill-timed, especially after his three extremely high leverage drops on Monday night.

Jalen Hurts just isn't playing well enough, and the play-calling has been awful. Three straight losses has them tumbling down the rankings.

#JimmySays: Fire #analysis as always, CBS. 🔥

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 1.0 Week 2: 1.2 📉 Week 3: 1.7 📉 Week 4: 1.2 📈 Week 5: 1.2 😐 Week 6: 2.7 📉 Week 7: 7.5 📉 Week 8: 6.2 📈 Week 9: 5.7 📈 Week 10: 3.2 📈 Week 11: 2.7 📈 Week 12: 2.5 📈 Week 13: 4.8 📉 Week 14: 8.3 📉 Week 15: 11.8 📉

