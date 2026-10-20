Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 7

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked before Week 7 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

Disaster. That’s what the 2026 season has become for the Eagles, who will be without Jalen Hurts for the rest of the year due to blood clots, lost Lane Johnson to retirement, traded away center Cam Jurgens and are now playing with a hastily assembled cast of contributors offensively. On paper, this roster should only limp to the finish line at best, yet they battled with Carolina on Sunday, proving competitive for a second straight week despite the mounting adversity. I give the Eagles credit for fighting. It likely won’t be enough to prevent a rough experience from here on out though.

#JimmySays: I'll respectfully disagree that they were competitive on Sunday.

Panthers Eagles Score 25 14 Yards 399 222 Offensive plays 74 61 Average gain 5.4 3.6 Rushing 126 35 Passing 273 187 T.O.P. 34:48 25:12



That was a pretty lopsided game.

Biggest issue on offense: Inability to sustain drives The Eagles have a three-and-out rate of 39.1%, far and away the worst in the NFL. That has a direct impact on the defense, which ranks third in snaps played with 406, including 74 on Sunday. It's no coincidence that Vic Fangio's group has been most vulnerable late in games. "That's terrible. I think about that all time time, dude, we have to get our defense off the field," left tackle Jordan Mailata said. "It's not good enough. ... [The defense] gave us every chance, and we just didn't execute and we didn't give [them] a breather." And now Philly will have to navigate its third-down problems without QB Jalen Hurts for the rest of the season.

#JimmySays: As noted in our snap count column on Monday, the following are the Eagles' offensive and defensive snap counts so far this season:

Opponent Eagles snaps Opponent snaps Differential Week 1: Commanders 55 70 -15 Week 2: Titans 76 53 +23 Week 3: Bears 50 72 -22 Week 4: Rams 61 84 -23 Week 5: Jaguars 62 72 -10 Week 6: Panthers 64 79 -15 TOTAL 368 (61.3/game) 430 (71.7/game) -62



Over their last four games, the Eagles' defense is playing 76.8 snaps per game. They're not just wearing out over the course of games. They're also going to wear out as this season progresses.

Their four-game losing streak aside, don't sleep on this team. Or maybe do, still not sure.

#JimmySays: I see what they did here.

Assuming Jalen Hurts is done for the season due to a diagnosis of blood clots in his lungs, it's hard to see a way for the Eagles to dig out of their hole. The Eagles were unimpressive with Hurts at quarterback, only getting close wins over the Commanders and Titans. Tanner McKee became a cult hero for some good preseason games a couple years ago, but the hot takes surrounding him perhaps replacing Hurts or what general manager Howie Roseman could get in a trade for him have frozen over. McKee, who entered the season third on the depth chart after failing to beat Andy Dalton for the No. 2 spot, had 215 yards on 45 attempts Sunday in a loss to the Panthers. He's not going to save the Eagles' season. How bad will it get? Will head coach Nick Sirianni survive? Will multiple stars be traded before the deadline? It seems like that's the only drama left this Eagles season.

#JimmySays: "It seems like that's the only drama left this Eagles season." Lol, hard disagree on that one.

Fantasy focus: Saquon Barkley It has been one of those seasons in Philadelphia, where the biggest news this week is that quarterback Jalen Hurts could miss the season due to blood clots in his lungs. The most troubling thing for fantasy managers, though, has been the health of Barkley, who has a nagging hamstring injury that kept him out Sunday. Barkley’s average draft position this year was 10th. He is 220th in scoring (5.8 ppg).

#JimmySays: Buy low on Barkley, and hope he's traded to a team where he has room to run.

Also, the Eagles are not better than a dozen NFL teams.

Without Jalen Hurts, they are in big trouble. The injuries have crippled this team. The season has turned into a disaster.

#JimmySays: CBS with the 🔥 analysis, as always.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 10.0 Week 2: 10.2 📉 Week 3: 9.5 📈 Week 4: 13.3 📉 Week 5: 16.7 📉 Week 6: 21.1 📉 Week 7: 24.2 📉

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