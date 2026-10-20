NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 7 edition

October 20, 2026
Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books, and eight of the NFC's 16 teams already have at least four losses. At the top of the conference, the 49ers are separating from the pack. At the bottom, the Buccaneers are on life support. There are no new obituaries this week, but some teams are inching closer.
None.
15) Buccaneers (1-5): The Bucs play in Carolina Week 7. If they lose that game they'll be 3.5 games back in the NFC South. We can probably write their obituary at that point.
Last week: 15
14) Commanders (1-4-1): Last week Jayden Daniels infamously choked away a win.
The Commanders can't get the play off in time and this game ends in a tie pic.twitter.com/WmPp6q5hU0— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
On Monday night, he threw the ball away on fourth down.
200 IQ play. Jayden Daniels throws the ball— Hater Report (@HaterReport) October 20, 2026
OUT OF BOUNDS on 4th down to avoid accidentally throwing a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/Pxj4Bn0rTf
From worrying about who is wearing his old jersey number at LSU, to re-injuring his elbow, to blowing a game against the Giants, to this latest gaffe, it's been tough season for Daniels.
Last week: 14
13) Eagles (2-4): Oh hey...
Last week: 11
12) Saints (2-4): The Saints rested their starters with a 24-point lead over the Giants with a little over 10 minutes left in the game, which, in my opinion wasn't an egregious choice. It did almost cost them, though, and that would be a really hard thing for Kellen Moore to have recovered from.
Last week: 13
11) Giants (3-2-1): This is kind of nuts, especially considering that two NFC East teams played each other last week:
NFC East last two weeks:— Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 20, 2026
Giants 0-1-1
Commanders 0-1-1
Eagles 0-2
Cowboys 0-2
First division in NFL history with 0 wins in consecutive weeks in which all teams played a game. pic.twitter.com/iSKiYWgYRC
It looks like McCarthy will be the Giants' starter going forward.
Last week: 12
10) Cowboys (2-4): The Cowboys lost 23-13 in Green Bay, but it wasn't really even that close. Packers receivers dropped a bunch of touchdowns, and Dak Prescott laughably had an INT wiped off his stat sheet because of this extraordinarily soft roughing the passer flag:
should dak prescott have gotten this call pic.twitter.com/pPNYeCK7M6— wok (@wokdior) October 19, 2026
Last week: 10
9) Falcons (2-4): The Falcons looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL the first two weeks of the season. Then in the next two weeks, their offense exploded. And now they're bad again.
(I do like their talent a little more than a bunch of the other four-loss teams.)
Last week: 9
8) Rams (2-4): The Rams remain as talented as any team in the NFL and they still have a plenty of time to turn their season around, but they're probably looking at a Wild Card berth, at best, even if they do.
And, I mean, it's going to be fun to refer back to this infamous column all season.
Column: No hot take, just reality…Rams will go undefeated on their way to winning another home Super Bowl title https://t.co/ouCXc0oZvZ— Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) September 6, 2026
Last week: 5
7) Panthers (3-2): When you look at the Panthers' roster, it's not all that special. Bryce Young is improving, they have some good, big receivers, a good running back, and a few nice players on defense. But they also have some glaring holes on both sides of their lines. It's a work in progress.
But what I will say is that they are well coached. I thought Dave Canales did a really nice job of exploiting some miscommunication opportunities in Vic Fangio's defense.
Last week: 8
6) Packers (4-2): I've been calling the Packers frauds all season. Welp, it might be time to take the L on that one. They've looked impressive in each of their last two games, blowing out the Bears, and beating the Cowboys by two scores in a game that shouldn't have even been that close.
Last week: 7
5) Lions (3-2): The Lions had their bye Week 6. I'll exercise my right here to not put too much thought on them this week. But I will quickly note that if the season ended today (it doesn't), all four NFC North teams would be in the playoffs.
Last week: 6
4) Bears (4-2): The Bears played in a ton of close, crazy games last season. Five of their games this season — win or lose — haven't really been competitive.
My list of teams that I think can reasonably go on a Super Bowl run in the NFC: Rams, Lions, Bears, Seahawks, 49ers.
Last week: 4
3) Vikings (5-0): Placement of byes can be tricky. The 2024 Eagles had a Week 5 bye, and had a chance to think some things through after a shaky start to the season. In that case an early bye was good. The Vikings' Week 6 bye this season was not ideal, because they're undefeated. I'm sure they'd have rather just kept on playing while they have momentum.
(Oh, and the Bears and Packers both won, narrowing their lead in the NFC North by a half game.)
Last week: 3
2) Seahawks (3-3): The Seahawks have turned the ball over 10 times in their three losses:
• Week 3 at Commanders: 3 giveaways (2 Sam Darnold INTs, 1 Jadarian Price fumble)
• Week 5 vs. 49ers: 4 giveaways (2 Darnold INTs, 1 fumble each by George Holani and Emanuel Wilson)
• Week 6 at Broncos: 3 giveaways (2 Darnold INTs, 1 Rashid Shaheed fumble)
It's hard to win games that way, obviously. And I'll say it again — they should trade for Saquon Barkley.
Last week: 2
1) 49ers (6-0): It was a huge weekend for the Niners, who won their Monday game over the Commanders, while the Seahawks and Rams both lost their games. They now have a three-game lead in the NFC West with head-to-head wins over both the Seahawks and Rams.
|NFC West
|Record
|Div record
|GB
|49ers
|6-0
|3-0
|-
|Seahawks
|3-3
|1-1
|3
|Cardinals
|2-4
|1-2
|4
|Rams
|2-4
|0-2
|4
They also have at least a two-game lead over every team in the NFC, except the Vikings.
Last week: 1
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