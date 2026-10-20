NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 7 edition

Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books, and eight of the NFC's 16 teams already have at least four losses. At the top of the conference, the 49ers are separating from the pack. At the bottom, the Buccaneers are on life support. There are no new obituaries this week, but some teams are inching closer.

Obituaries

None.

Graveyard

Hierarchy

15) Buccaneers (1-5): The Bucs play in Carolina Week 7. If they lose that game they'll be 3.5 games back in the NFC South. We can probably write their obituary at that point.

Last week: 15

14) Commanders (1-4-1): Last week Jayden Daniels infamously choked away a win.

The Commanders can't get the play off in time and this game ends in a tie pic.twitter.com/WmPp6q5hU0 — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

On Monday night, he threw the ball away on fourth down.

200 IQ play. Jayden Daniels throws the ball

OUT OF BOUNDS on 4th down to avoid accidentally throwing a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/Pxj4Bn0rTf — Hater Report (@HaterReport) October 20, 2026

From worrying about who is wearing his old jersey number at LSU, to re-injuring his elbow, to blowing a game against the Giants, to this latest gaffe, it's been tough season for Daniels.

Last week: 14

13) Eagles (2-4): Oh hey...

Last week: 11

12) Saints (2-4): The Saints rested their starters with a 24-point lead over the Giants with a little over 10 minutes left in the game, which, in my opinion wasn't an egregious choice. It did almost cost them, though, and that would be a really hard thing for Kellen Moore to have recovered from.

Last week: 13

11) Giants (3-2-1): This is kind of nuts, especially considering that two NFC East teams played each other last week:

NFC East last two weeks:



Giants 0-1-1

Commanders 0-1-1

Eagles 0-2

Cowboys 0-2



First division in NFL history with 0 wins in consecutive weeks in which all teams played a game. pic.twitter.com/iSKiYWgYRC — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 20, 2026

During the Giants' loss, J.J. McCarthy came into the game with 11 minutes left. He threw for 243 yards and ran for another 26 yards. The Eagles haven't gained 250 or more yards in a game during their four-game losing streak.

It looks like McCarthy will be the Giants' starter going forward.

Last week: 12

10) Cowboys (2-4): The Cowboys lost 23-13 in Green Bay, but it wasn't really even that close. Packers receivers dropped a bunch of touchdowns, and Dak Prescott laughably had an INT wiped off his stat sheet because of this extraordinarily soft roughing the passer flag: should dak prescott have gotten this call pic.twitter.com/pPNYeCK7M6 — wok (@wokdior) October 19, 2026 With the Eagles going through a " season from hell ," the division is right there for the Cowboys to take, and they're basically like, "Nah."