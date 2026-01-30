More Sports:

January 30, 2026

Jalen Hurts named Pro Bowl replacement for NFC

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will replace Rams QB Matthew Stafford in the Pro Bowl Games.

By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Jalen Hurts made the Pro Bowl again, this time as a replacement.

It might not be the way he wanted it, but Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has made another Pro Bowl.

Hurts was named to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games on Friday as a replacement for Matthew Stafford, the team announced. The initial NFC QBs were Stafford, Sam Darnold and Dak Prescott, but Darnold will be playing in the Super Bowl for the Seahawks and was already replaced by Lions QB Jared Goff.

Hurts passed for a career-best 25 touchdowns this season, also throwing for 3,224 yards and just six interceptions. He completed 65 percent of his passes, a drop from 69% in 2024.

This is the third time Hurts has made the Pro Bowl after making it in 2022 and 2023. The Eagles are hoping to see a bounce-back from Hurts, the MVP of the 2024 Super Bowl, and their offense in 2026, having just hired new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion to replace the fired Kevin Patullo.

Hurts joins C Cam Jurgens, CB Quinyon Mitchell, DB Cooper DeJean, LB Zack Baun and iDL Jalen Carter as Eagles named to Team NFC for this year's Pro Bowl Games.

Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

