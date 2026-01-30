More Sports:

January 30, 2026

Report: Eagles hiring former Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard to be passing game coordinator

One day after hiring Sean Mannion as their offensive coordinator, the Eagles hired a finalist for the job – former Bucs OC Josh Grizzard – as pass game coordinator.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Josh Grizzard

The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard to be their passing game coordinator, according to a report from ESPN.

Grizzard had interviewed at least twice for the Eagles' offensive coordinator job, which ultimately went to Sean Mannion.

Grizzard played safety at Yale, but has coached the offensive side of the ball professionally. His resume: 

• Carolina Panthers (2012): Team operations intern
• Yale (2012): Student assistant
• Duke (2013–2016): Graduate assistant & quality control coach
• Miami Dolphins (2017–2018): Offensive quality control coach
• Miami Dolphins (2019): Quality control coach
• Miami Dolphins (2020–2021): Wide receivers coach
• Miami Dolphins (2022–2023): Offensive quality control coach
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2024): Pass game coordinator
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2025): Offensive coordinator

The Bucs had an impressive offense in 2024, but fell off a bit in 2025, largely due to a wide assortment of injuries.

 Bucs passing stats2024 (NFL rank) 2025 (NFL rank) 
Pass yards per game 19 
Yard per pass attempt 23 
Passing TDs 12 
QB rating 17 
Pass plays of 20+ yards 10 


The Eagles took a bit of a swing in Mannion as their new offensive coordinator, in that Mannion is only 33 years old and in his third year as an NFL coach. Grizzard, 35, is also young, but has nine years of NFL coaching experience under his belt, including one year as an offensive coordinator.

Mannion and Grizzard are coming from two of the most explosive offenses in the NFC, which could help kickstart an Eagles offense that was far from explosive in 2025.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

