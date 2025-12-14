The pivotal plays from the Eagles' much-needed shutout of the Raiders

By kickoff, the sun was out and the snow was slowly melting.

By the fourth quarter, the reserves were in and the Eagles were cruising to a thorough 31-0 shutout of the Las Vegas Raiders.

It's been some agonizing weeks, which have made it feel like years since a win that clear.

Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field went exactly how it should've, and right now, the Eagles will very much take that.

Brandon Graham, only just playing interior defensive line for the first time at age 37, had two sacks, Zack Baun grabbed an interception, and Vic Fangio's defense shut Kenny Pickett and a woeful Raiders offense completely down.

The Eagles' offense, meanwhile, snapped out of its sluggish nightmare. Jalen Hurts and Co. sustained drives, piled on points, worked some well-executed shovel plays to Dallas Goedert, and although Saquon Barkley never broke for that big run, he chipped away yards and forced the Raiders to commit at the line of scrimmage so that the ball could go elsewhere.

There were no close calls or implosions this time.

The Eagles moved to 9-5 and one step closer to a second straight NFC East title.

Here's how it happened...

Get a shovel

The Delaware Valley began its day shoveling up the snow.

The Eagles' offense began its day with a Jalen Hurts shovel pass to Dallas Goedert for the opening touchdown.

The sequence, which sold the play action to Saquon Barkley and got a great block from Tyler Steen ahead of Goedert through traffic, capped off a 13-play, 67-yard march that efficiently moved down the field without issue.

Barkley carried the ball seven times for 20 yards on the drive alone, which kept the Raiders honest and needing to respect the run at the line of scrimmage, which in turn freed up Hurts with his own legs and in the short-medium yardage pass game.

With the boost of a 20-yard defensive pass interference call on Vegas cornerback Eric Stokes while covering A.J. Brown, and a 3rd and 1 Tush Push soon after, the Eagles were no sooner in goal-to-go territory and punching it in for six.

They looked like they had a plan, and we're executing on it.

The catch, though, was would they actually sustain it or stall out again?

Four off the board

The Eagles' defense was collapsing in quick on old friend Kenny Pickett.

The former Philly backup QB was getting rushed into low, off-the-mark throws and was forced to take some vicious sacks through the first half, including two from newly-realized interior lineman Brandon Graham (one negated but still counted because of compounding Cooper DeJean penalties for a hold and then an unnecessary roughness) and a brutal one by Moro Ojomo on a burst straight through the Raiders' offensive line with next to no time to react.

The Eagles' defense came as advertised and was doing its part, going on to hold the Raiders to no points and just 52 net yards through the first half.

The defense wasn't the core concern, though.

It was if the offense could keep piling on points, controlling the tempo, and in turn, keeping Vic Fangio's personnel fresh and off the field.

In parts, they did.

The Eagles' second possession opened up with a big 44-yard shot downfield from Hurts to DeVonta Smith, then moved right into goal-to-go range on an obvious defensive pass interference from Vegas' Darien Porter in coverage of Darius Cooper in the end zone.

The Eagles were right there again, and had the scoring play right there again, but Hurts' second-down loft to Goedert went right off his hands and incomplete, then star Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby finally made his mark with a third-down sack of Hurts.

The Eagles took the chip-shot field goal from Jake Elliott to go up 10-0, but in a clear four-point swing in the wrong direction, at a time and in a game when the offense needed to lay the hammer down.

Goedert and the offense adjusted and got it back before the end of the half, working passes to the tight end across the field and moving 70 yards down, setting Barkley up to punch in a two-yard run for a touchdown and a 17-0 lead going into the break.

No way back

The Eagles have built up big leads before this season, only to see the game come down to the wire (see Rams and Bucs) or get away from them entirely (see Cowboys).

So there had to be some degree of skepticism when both teams came back out from the tunnels for the second half.

The Raiders are bad, though. Really bad, and Zack Baun's read and interception of Pickett's throw to Brock Bowers, where he looked down his tight end the entire way, felt like enough to tell anyone watching that Vegas had no comeback magic in them – nor that the Eagles were going to fumble around with this one.

The Eagles' offense ran back out and flipped that turnover into a 10-play, 73-yard drive, capped by another shovel pass to Goedert around the edge for a 24-0 lead.

There was no way back from that for the Raiders, not after Nolan Smith wrapped around the edge and leveled Pickett for a third-down sack and a loss of 10 yards way back in Vegas territory, and especially not after Hurts connected with A.J. Brown through the seam for a 27-yard touchdown pass soon after.