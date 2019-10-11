Eagles RB Corey Clement headed to IR

For the second straight season, Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement is headed to IR. In 2018, he went on IR after Week 14 with a knee injury. In 2019, a shoulder injury will end his season early.

Clement initially injured his shoulder on a kick return against the Atlanta Falcons Week 2. He also fumbled on the play. Clement then missed the Eagles' game against Detroit the following week, but returned to action Week 4 against the Packers. In Week 5, he had his second fumble of the season, when he tried to field a ball on a punt that he thought touched a teammate.

The Eagles determined that his shoulder was not healing, so the two sides came to the decision to shut him down for the season. With Darren Sproles also out this week, the Eagles are down to two running backs in Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders.

Replacing Clement's roster spot will be Boston Scott, who the Eagles will promote from the practice squad.

Clement's contract expires at the end of this season, but with only three accrued seasons in the NFL, he is scheduled to become a restricted free agent.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader