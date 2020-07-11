More Sports:

July 11, 2020

Eagles rookie draft pick signing checklist, and salary cap numbers

By Jimmy Kempski
Jalen Reagor will soon be rich.

Over the last few years, the Philadelphia Eagles have typically announced their signed rookie draft picks all in one shot. Due to pandemic complications, the signings are coming in piecemeal, and rather than cover each one individually, let's just go ahead and add check marks as they sign. Good? Good.

While we're at it, let's also go ahead and show their salary cap numbers. Before the draft even began, salary cap numbers were already in place for every draft slot, from pick No. 1, which became Joe Burrow, to pick No. 255, Tae Crowder. Here are the Eagles' estimated rookie salary cap numbers for the next four years, using resources from OverTheCap.com. Green check marks denote players whose deals are officially signed.

 Player2020 2021 2022 2023 
 WR Jalen Reagor$2,412,850$3,016,063$3,619,276$4,222,489
QB Jalen Hurts$1,095,486$1,369,358$1,643,230$1,917,102 
 LB Davion Taylor $818,073$1,022,591 $1,227,109 $1,431,627 
 S K'Von Wallace $786,528$956,528 $1,071,528 $1,186,528 
 OT Jack Driscoll $733,600$903,600 $1,018,600 $1,133,600 
 WR John Hightower $685,013$855,013 $970,013 $1,085,013 
 LB Shaun Bradley$652,855 $822,855 $937,855 $1,052,855 
 WR Quez Watkins ✔️ $652,415$822,415 $937,415 $1,052,415 
 OT Prince Tega Wanogho ✔️ $647,418$817,418 $932,418 $1,047,418 
DE Casey Toohill $633,008$803,008 $918,008 $1,033,008 


During the 2023 offseason, the Eagles will also have the opportunity to exercise a fifth-year option on Reagor.

Add up the Eagles' draft picks' 2020 salary cap numbers, and you get $9,117,246.

According to OverTheCap, the Eagles currently have $24,727,752 in cap space, the fourth-highest amount in the NFL, though they'll need to roll over the vast majority of that amount to account for a lack of cap funds in 2021.

Jimmy Kempski
