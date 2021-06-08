Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Zech McPhearson

June 08, 2021
During this semi-dead period of the offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for fourth-round cornerback Zech McPhearson.
McPhearson originally enrolled at Penn State, didn't play much there, and transferred to Texas Tech, where he was a two-year starter. In 2020, he had a productive season in which he showed good ball skills, collecting 53 tackles, 4 INTs (including a pick six), and 6 pass breakups.
At 5'11, 191 pounds, McPhearson is slightly undersized, but has the ability to play outside or in the slot. He has very good athleticism overall, but did not post an ideal 40 time, at 4.50.
McPhearson also showed that he can be a positive contributor on special teams, as he had 2 blocked PATs in his college career, as well as long blocked FG return for a TD.
A player who caught my eye during the Eagles' 2020 season was Cincinnati Bengals CB Darius Phillips. He is similar in many ways to McPhearson:
Phillips was the 18th highest-graded CB in the NFL last season by PFF. Of course, take that with a grain of salt, seeing as they had Marcus Epps sandwiched in between Harrison Smith and Budda Baker in their safety rankings. But it's noteworthy nevertheless, I guess.
Phillips was forced into action on a bad Bengals team early in his career, and he has held up, while showing good promise. McPhearson will very likely play early on as a rookie as well, out of sheer necessity on a team that lacks a clear starting CB2, as well as adequate depth.
