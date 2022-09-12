Eagles snap count analysis: Week 1 at Lions

September 12, 2022
In their Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles played 77 snaps on offense, and 69 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.
• 77 snaps: Jalen Hurts
Analysis: Hurts had 17 rushing attempts, and though he slid on many of them, that didn't stop Lions defenders from hitting him anyway. Hurts took a couple a cheap shots — one from LB Alex Anzalone, and one from S Tracy Walker — that were both flagged. He appeared to briefly be shaken up on a few hits, but would quickly shake it off and get back to the huddle.
Hurts did not miss any snaps in this game, but the way of played on Sunday is not going to be sustainable over the course of a long season. He's likely to either sustain an injury that will cause him to miss time, or get dinged up in a way that he can not run or throw as effectively.
• 40 snaps: Miles Sanders
• 23 snaps: Kenny Gainwell
• 14 snaps: Boston Scott
Analysis: No surprises here. Sanders was "the guy," as the Eagles promised, with Scott spelling him for rest purposes, and Gainwell getting some specialty down snaps.
• 74 snaps: DeVonta Smith
• 67 snaps: A.J. Brown
• 41 snaps: Quez Watkins
• 17 snaps: Zach Pascal
Analysis: Brown had a big day, but neither DeVonta Smith (4 targets) nor Quez Watkins (0 targets) had a reception. I would expect Nick Sirianni to make sure each guy gets some quick opportunities next Monday night against the Vikings.
• 71 snaps: Dallas Goedert
• 28 snaps: Jack Stoll
• 11 snaps: Noah Togiai
Analysis: For those of you who care about back of the roster analysis, it was interesting that Togiai was active in favor of Grant Calcaterra. Togiai even got a target.
Goedert was effective when Hurts went his way (4 targets, 3 catches, 60 yards).
• 77 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, and Lane Johnson
Analysis: So far so good on the offensive line's health while Andre Dillard recovers from a broken bone in his wrist.
• 49 snaps: Josh Sweat
• 47 snaps: Haason Reddick
• 39 snaps: Fletcher Cox
• 38 snaps: Javon Hargrave
• 33 snaps: Milton Williams
• 29 snaps each: Brandon Graham and Marlon Tuipulotu
• 22 snaps: Jordan Davis
• 12 snaps: Derek Barnett
• 8 snaps: Patrick Johnson
Analysis: This is the positional group that warrants further scrutiny. Davis seemed to be effective on the snaps he played, but the big man only played 22 snaps on a day the Eagles' defense got gashed by the run. Why? The front office used major assets to acquire this player, and for the most part he collected dust.
Reddick and Sweat were often dropping into coverage on passing downs? Why? Let them do what they do best, which is getting after the quarterback.
Barnett exited the game with a non-contact knee injury and did not return.
• 69 snaps: T.J. Edwards
• 51 snaps: Kyzir White
• 3 snaps: Nakobe Dean
Analysis: Edwards has the "green dot" helmet and did not leave the field.
• 69 snaps: Marcus Epps
• 67 snaps each: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Darius Slay, and James Bradberry
• 58 snaps: Avonte Maddox
• 2 snaps: K'Von Wallace
Analysis: Gardner-Johnson played (almost) the entire game despite only having been added to the team fewer than two weeks before the first game.
