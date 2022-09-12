Eagles snap count analysis: Week 1 at Lions

In their Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles played 77 snaps on offense, and 69 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 77 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Analysis: Hurts had 17 rushing attempts, and though he slid on many of them, that didn't stop Lions defenders from hitting him anyway. Hurts took a couple a cheap shots — one from LB Alex Anzalone, and one from S Tracy Walker — that were both flagged. He appeared to briefly be shaken up on a few hits, but would quickly shake it off and get back to the huddle.

Hurts did not miss any snaps in this game, but the way of played on Sunday is not going to be sustainable over the course of a long season. He's likely to either sustain an injury that will cause him to miss time, or get dinged up in a way that he can not run or throw as effectively.

Running back

• 40 snaps: Miles Sanders



• 23 snaps: Kenny Gainwell

• 14 snaps: Boston Scott



Analysis: No surprises here. Sanders was "the guy," as the Eagles promised, with Scott spelling him for rest purposes, and Gainwell getting some specialty down snaps.

Wide receiver

• 74 snaps: DeVonta Smith



• 67 snaps: A.J. Brown



• 41 snaps: Quez Watkins



• 17 snaps: Zach Pascal

Analysis: Brown had a big day, but neither DeVonta Smith (4 targets) nor Quez Watkins (0 targets) had a reception. I would expect Nick Sirianni to make sure each guy gets some quick opportunities next Monday night against the Vikings.



Tight end

• 71 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 28 snaps: Jack Stoll



• 11 snaps: Noah Togiai



Analysis: For those of you who care about back of the roster analysis, it was interesting that Togiai was active in favor of Grant Calcaterra. Togiai even got a target.

Goedert was effective when Hurts went his way (4 targets, 3 catches, 60 yards).

Offensive line

• 77 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, and Lane Johnson

Analysis: So far so good on the offensive line's health while Andre Dillard recovers from a broken bone in his wrist.



Defensive line

• 49 snaps: Josh Sweat



• 47 snaps: Haason Reddick



• 39 snaps: Fletcher Cox



• 38 snaps: Javon Hargrave



• 33 snaps: Milton Williams



• 29 snaps each: Brandon Graham and Marlon Tuipulotu



• 22 snaps: Jordan Davis



• 12 snaps: Derek Barnett



• 8 snaps: Patrick Johnson

Analysis: This is the positional group that warrants further scrutiny. Davis seemed to be effective on the snaps he played, but the big man only played 22 snaps on a day the Eagles' defense got gashed by the run. Why? The front office used major assets to acquire this player, and for the most part he collected dust.



Reddick and Sweat were often dropping into coverage on passing downs? Why? Let them do what they do best, which is getting after the quarterback.

Barnett exited the game with a non-contact knee injury and did not return.

Linebacker

• 69 snaps: T.J. Edwards



• 51 snaps: Kyzir White



• 3 snaps: Nakobe Dean

Analysis: Edwards has the "green dot" helmet and did not leave the field.



Cornerback and safety

• 69 snaps: Marcus Epps



• 67 snaps each: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Darius Slay, and James Bradberry



• 58 snaps: Avonte Maddox



• 2 snaps: K'Von Wallace

Analysis: Gardner-Johnson played (almost) the entire game despite only having been added to the team fewer than two weeks before the first game.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader