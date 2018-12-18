More Sports:

December 18, 2018

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 15 vs. Rams

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
121818GoldenTate Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Maybe Golden Tate should be getting Nelson Agholor's snaps?

In the Philadelphia Eagles' upset win over the Los Angeles Rams, the depleted Birds overcame a very healthy Rams team in a season-altering game. There were more backups starting on defense than actual starters, and obviously, Nick Foles was forced into action with Carson Wentz out.

Here were the Eagles' snap counts against the Rams Sunday night.

Quarterback and offensive line

• 64 snaps each: Nick Foles, Stefen Wisniewski, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson

• 61 snaps: Jason Peters

• 3 snaps: Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Analysis: The offensive line wasn't perfect, but they provided Foles with plenty of time to throw, while holding Aaron Donald and the Rams front sackless.

Running back

• 24 snaps: Josh Adams

• 20 snaps each: Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood

Analysis: Adams had just 28 yards on 15 carries (1.9 YPC), while Sproles went 3-30-0 and Smallwood went 10-48-2. To be determined how badly Adams is hurt.

Wide receiver

• 64 snaps: Alshon Jeffery

• 63 snaps: Nelson Agholor

• 22 snaps: Golden Tate

• 5 snaps: Jordan Matthews

Analysis: Tate played just 34 percent of the snaps, while Agholor played 98 percent. Agholor had 1 catch for 8 yards on 2 targets, while Tate had 5 catches for 43 yards on 5 targets. Maybe Tate should be getting Agholor's snaps?

Tight end

• 59 snaps: Zach Ertz

• 39 snaps: Dallas Goedert

• 4 snaps: Richard Rodgers

Analysis: For the second straight week, Goedert has played around 60 percent of the snaps, as he should. Kudos to Doug Pederson and Mike Groh for getting him more involved.

Defensive line

• 61 snaps: Michael Bennett

• 57 snaps: Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox

• 51 snaps: Chris Long

• 32 snaps: Haloti Ngata

• 26 snaps: Treyvon Hester

• 11 snaps: Bruce Hector

• 9 snaps: Daeshon Hall

Analysis: Cox was a beast Sunday night. Even though he was carted off with a hip injury, he returned and still managed to play 75 percent of the snaps. Also, Ngata had his best game as an Eagle, by far.

Linebacker

• 76 snaps: Nigel Bradham

• 27 snaps: Kamu Grugier-Hill

• 20 snaps: Nate Gerry

Analysis: The Eagles played a lot of dime. It's rare to see the No. 2 linebacker stay healthy and only play 36 percent of the snaps.

Cornerback and safety

• 76 snaps each: Malcolm Jenkins, Corey Graham, Rasul Douglas, Avonte Maddox

• 74 snaps: Cre'Von LeBlanc

• 30 snaps: Tre Sullivan

• 1 snap: DeVante Bausby

Analysis: Maddox made a great catch when he intercepted Jared Goff, Douglas had 14 tackles from his corner spot, and LeBlanc has played well enough to factor into the team's plans at corner in 2019. And as always, Malcolm Jenkins was Malcolm Jenkins. The Eagles' makeshift secondary came to play Sunday night.

