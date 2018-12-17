More Sports:

December 17, 2018

After Eagles shock Rams, Sean McVay face becomes a meme

Sean McVay Face Source/NBC

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is dumbfounded.

The Philadelphia Eagles are still alive after their unexpected 30-23 victory over the L.A. Rams on "Sunday Night Football."

There were plenty of memorable moments from a game oddsmakers expected to be a blowout — how about Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor both getting ridiculously wide open on a Nick Foles bomb? — but one pivotal scene became an instant NFL legend.

Once the Rams closed the fourth quarter deficit to a seven-point game, the Eagles looked all set to have their third absolute meltdown of the 2018 season. Forced to punt, Philadelphia faced a Rams offense with plenty of time left on the clock—until this happened.

Rams head coach Sean McVay, who took home last season's Coach of the Year honors, was stupefied on live TV  It was an expression so familiar to the world, in so many situations, that it was bound to come to life as a meme. And that's what the internet gave us on Monday. 

Here's a look at some of the best thus far, with a few tributes to our hero, Nick Foles, aka B.D.N.  











The Eagles have a way of turning their opponents into meme material, none better than Sad Tom Brady after Philly beat New England in the Super Bowl. 

There's still plenty of work ahead for the Eagles to redeem a season that looked lost, but Sunday night's win in Los Angeles came as a welcome surprise and a promising start. 

