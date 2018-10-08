More Sports:

October 08, 2018

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 5 vs. Vikings

By Jimmy Kempski
Isaac Seumalo replaced Stefen Wisniewski at LG.

As the Philadelphia Eagles continue to undergo changes in what has been an odd, disappointing season through five games, it's been interesting keeping tabs on the Birds' snaps counts.

Here, we'll take a look at the Eagles' snaps against the Vikings.

Quarterback and offensive line

• 59 snaps each: Carson Wentz, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson

• 55 snaps: Jason Peters

• 9 snaps: Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Analysis: The Eagles made the unannounced decision to start Seumalo at left guard in place of Wisniewski. Seumalo struggled early but seemed to settle in. Vaitai took over Seumalo's role as the jumbo tight end.

Running back

• 29 snaps each: Jay Ajayi and Wendell Smallwood

• 1 snap: Josh Adams

Analysis: The Eagles' running backs have had some OK moments, but they just feel untrustworthy. Ajayi had a crippling fumble, Smallwood had a bad drop that killed a drive in the red zone, and Adams' lone carry was on a strange play call that went nowhere. 

Maybe Le'Veon Bell wouldn't be the worst idea after all?

Wide receiver

• 54 snaps: Alshon Jeffery

• 52 snaps: Nelson Agholor

• 22 snaps: Jordan Matthews

• 9 snaps: Shelton Gibson

• 1 snap: Kamar Aiken

Analysis: Gibson made a great play on a deep ball thrown to him, in which he tracked the ball in the air, adjusted to it, and then made the contested catch.

And then the Eagles never looked his way again.

Tight end

• 57 snaps: Zach Ertz

• 35 snaps: Dallas Goedert

• 1 snap: Josh Perkins

Analysis: Nothing surprising here. 

Defensive line

• 53 snaps: Fletcher Cox

• 52 snaps: Brandon Graham

• 49 snaps: Michael Bennett

• 46 snaps: Destiny Vaeao

• 29 snaps: Chris Long

• 11 snaps Treyvon Hester

• 8 snaps: Josh Sweat

Analysis: Vaeao apparently played 74 percent of the snaps. He's been on the field for 130 snaps so far this season. 1 tackle, no other stats. The Eagles suddenly have a depth problem along their defensive line. They miss Timmy Jernigan.

Linebacker

• 62 snaps: Jordan Hicks

• 59 snaps: Nigel Bradham

• 20 snaps: Kamu Grugier-Hill

• 1 snap: LaRoy Reynolds

Analysis: The linebackers have been quiet this season.

Cornerback

• 62 snaps: Jalen Mills

• 60 snaps: Ronald Darby

• 40 snaps: Sidney Jones

• 3 snaps: Rasul Douglas

Analysis: There's nothing surprising here, based on Jim Schwartz's backing of Mills this past week, but it was another week, another deep ball over his head.

Safety

• 62 snaps each: Malcolm Jenkins, Avonte Maddox

• 3 snaps: Corey Graham

Analysis: Maddox is obviously the new starting safety, with Graham barely playing at all in his old sub-package role (though he did leave for a bit with a hamstring injury).

