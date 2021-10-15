More Sports:

October 15, 2021

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 6 vs. Buccaneers

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101521MilesSanders Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Late in the game against the Buccaneers, the Eagles ran some weird plays in which they handed the ball to Miles Sanders and he just ran with it. It was wild.

In their Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Philadelphia Eagles played 52 snaps on offense, and 75 snaps on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 52 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Analysis: Hurts had a rough game, mostly because of inaccurate throws. When he's bad, it's a hard offense to watch, as we saw during a six-drive stretch during which the Eagles had five three-and-outs and an INT. With no running presence from his backs and a predictable scheme from his coaching staff, Hurts has had to shoulder the weight of this offense. They can maybe get away with that against lesser teams like the Panthers, but against a team like the Buccaneers he's being asked to do far more than he reasonably should.  

Running back

• 43 snaps: Miles Sanders

• 12 snaps: Kenny Gainwell

Analysis: Sanders and Gainwell combined for one carry in the first half. Gainwell ended up with no carries, and only 2 targets, which produced 1 catch for 1 yard. Sanders would eventually get 9 carries, on which he gained 56 yards. I know that some would like to see some more Gainwell, but if you don't use your running backs anyway, does the distribution of their snaps really matter?

Wide receiver

• 51 snaps: DeVonta Smith

• 43 snaps: Jalen Reagor

• 40 snaps: Quez Watkins

• 7 snaps: Greg Ward

• 4 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Analysis: Reagor had no catches on 3 targets, and somehow he had one of his most effective games as a pro, as he was interfered with on two deep throws. Watkins got more snaps than Reagor Week 5 in Carolina, which felt like a good sign that the coaching staff was recognizing that Watkins is very clearly the better receiver. That didn't last long.

Four targets for Smith just isn't enough.

Tight end

• 46 snaps: Zach Ertz

• 14 snaps: Jack Stoll

Analysis: Was this Ertz's last game as an Eagle? We've been down this road before, so we'll see. If it was, as least he scored a TD on his way out.

Offensive line

• 52 snaps each: Andre Dillard, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Jack Driscoll, and Jordan Mailata

Analysis: The offensive line stayed intact for the entirety of the game. It felt like Dillard struggled for most of the night against Shaq Barrett.

Defensive line

• 65 snaps: Derek Barnett

• 61 snaps: Fletcher Cox

• 59 snaps each: Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat

• 17 snaps: Hassan Ridgeway

• 16 snaps: Ryan Kerrigan

• 13 snaps: Milton Williams

• 10 snaps: Tarron Jackson

Analysis: Barnett played 87 percent of the snaps, and he was active. He doesn't have anything to show in the sack column for his last two games, but he's been better lately.

Williams had an encouraging camp and he looked like he could produce as a rookie, but through the first six games he only has 9 tackles, none for loss, and no sacks on 162 snaps. As such, his snap counts are declining.

Ryan Kerrigan likely won't be competing in the high jump at the next Olympics.

Linebacker

• 47 snaps: Alex Singleton

• 40 snaps: Genard Avery

• 37 snaps: Davion Taylor

• 24 snaps: T.J. Edwards

• 23 snaps: Eric Wilson

• 1 snap: Patrick Johnson

Analysis: For a player who made 15 tackles, Singleton didn't have a good game. The ball sort of found him, instead of the other way around.

Taylor's increase in snaps the last two weeks is interesting. I'll be curious to see what he has looked like in relief of Wilson, who has been demoted.

Cornerback and safety

• 75 snaps each: Darius Slay and Steve Nelson

• 66 snaps: Anthony Harris

• 54 snaps: Rodney McLeod

• 51 snaps: Avonte Maddox

• 32 snaps: Marcus Epps

Analysis: Slay is having a good season, and I thought the Eagles' secondary did a reasonably good job as a unit against the Bucs' WR trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown, though obviously Brown was able to make some big plays.

Carson Wentz tracker

As you're aware, the Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts for a second-round pick that can become a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps, or he plays 70 percent of the Colts' snaps, plus the Colts make the playoffs. Be sure to check out our Carson Wentz snap tracker here.

