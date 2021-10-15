Eagles snap count analysis: Week 6 vs. Buccaneers

October 15, 2021
In their Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Philadelphia Eagles played 52 snaps on offense, and 75 snaps on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.
• 52 snaps: Jalen Hurts
Analysis: Hurts had a rough game, mostly because of inaccurate throws. When he's bad, it's a hard offense to watch, as we saw during a six-drive stretch during which the Eagles had five three-and-outs and an INT. With no running presence from his backs and a predictable scheme from his coaching staff, Hurts has had to shoulder the weight of this offense. They can maybe get away with that against lesser teams like the Panthers, but against a team like the Buccaneers he's being asked to do far more than he reasonably should.
• 43 snaps: Miles Sanders
• 12 snaps: Kenny Gainwell
Analysis: Sanders and Gainwell combined for one carry in the first half. Gainwell ended up with no carries, and only 2 targets, which produced 1 catch for 1 yard. Sanders would eventually get 9 carries, on which he gained 56 yards. I know that some would like to see some more Gainwell, but if you don't use your running backs anyway, does the distribution of their snaps really matter?
• 51 snaps: DeVonta Smith
• 43 snaps: Jalen Reagor
• 40 snaps: Quez Watkins
• 7 snaps: Greg Ward
• 4 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
Analysis: Reagor had no catches on 3 targets, and somehow he had one of his most effective games as a pro, as he was interfered with on two deep throws. Watkins got more snaps than Reagor Week 5 in Carolina, which felt like a good sign that the coaching staff was recognizing that Watkins is very clearly the better receiver. That didn't last long.
Four targets for Smith just isn't enough.
• 46 snaps: Zach Ertz
• 14 snaps: Jack Stoll
Analysis: Was this Ertz's last game as an Eagle? We've been down this road before, so we'll see. If it was, as least he scored a TD on his way out.
• 52 snaps each: Andre Dillard, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Jack Driscoll, and Jordan Mailata
Analysis: The offensive line stayed intact for the entirety of the game. It felt like Dillard struggled for most of the night against Shaq Barrett.
• 65 snaps: Derek Barnett
• 61 snaps: Fletcher Cox
• 59 snaps each: Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat
• 17 snaps: Hassan Ridgeway
• 16 snaps: Ryan Kerrigan
• 13 snaps: Milton Williams
• 10 snaps: Tarron Jackson
Analysis: Barnett played 87 percent of the snaps, and he was active. He doesn't have anything to show in the sack column for his last two games, but he's been better lately.
Williams had an encouraging camp and he looked like he could produce as a rookie, but through the first six games he only has 9 tackles, none for loss, and no sacks on 162 snaps. As such, his snap counts are declining.
Ryan Kerrigan likely won't be competing in the high jump at the next Olympics.
OJ Howard got a little open here— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 15, 2021
10 plays 75 yards
pic.twitter.com/Pl2XlTRG6h
• 47 snaps: Alex Singleton
• 40 snaps: Genard Avery
• 37 snaps: Davion Taylor
• 24 snaps: T.J. Edwards
• 23 snaps: Eric Wilson
• 1 snap: Patrick Johnson
Analysis: For a player who made 15 tackles, Singleton didn't have a good game. The ball sort of found him, instead of the other way around.
Taylor's increase in snaps the last two weeks is interesting. I'll be curious to see what he has looked like in relief of Wilson, who has been demoted.
• 75 snaps each: Darius Slay and Steve Nelson
• 66 snaps: Anthony Harris
• 54 snaps: Rodney McLeod
• 51 snaps: Avonte Maddox
• 32 snaps: Marcus Epps
Analysis: Slay is having a good season, and I thought the Eagles' secondary did a reasonably good job as a unit against the Bucs' WR trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown, though obviously Brown was able to make some big plays.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader