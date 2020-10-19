More Sports:

October 19, 2020

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 6 vs. Ravens

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101920CarsonWentz3 Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz and Jason Kelce are the only remaining true starters left on the offense.

In their 30-28 Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Philadelphia Eagles played 72 snaps on offense, and 73 snaps on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts.

Quarterback 

• 72 snaps: Carson Wentz

• 7 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Analysis: Hurts at least draws some respect from opposing defenses, and he should probably be playing more. From an entertainment perspective alone, I'd much rather watch Hurts than Corey Clement or Richard Rodgers. 

Offensive line

• 72 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Nate Herbig, Jason Kelce, and Jamon Brown

• 55 snaps: Jack Driscoll

• 17 snaps: Brett Toth

• 4 snaps: Sua Opeta

Analysis: Wentz wasn't protected adequately all day, which is exactly what you would expect when you're missing four offensive line starters, plus three backups in Jason Peters, Matt Pryor, and Jack Driscoll. RG No. 4 Jamon Brown was particularly bad, as he predictably got eaten alive by Calais Campbell and others along the interior of the line. 

In addition to the extreme number of injuries, the Eagles obviously haven't had any offensive line continuity, as they had their fifth different starting offensive line combination in six games this season.

Let's go ahead and update the Eagles' offensive line versions (some perceived) since May.

 VersionLT LG RG RT 
 1.0 - MayAndre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Brandon Brooks Lane Johnson 
 2.0 - June - Brooks hurtAndre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 3.0 - July - Peters signedAndre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Lane Johnson 
 4.0 - August - Dillard hurtJason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 5.0 - August - JP wants more moneyMatt Pryor Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Lane Johnson 
 6.0 - September - JP gets his moneyJason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
7.0 - Week 1Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Jack Driscoll 
 8.0 - Week 2Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 
 9.0 - Week 3Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 10.0 - Weeks 4 and 5 Jordan MailataNate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 11.0 - Week 6Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Jamon Brown Jack Driscoll 


They are almost certain to have new starting five once again in Week 7.

Running back

• 35 snaps: Boston Scott

• 29 snaps: Miles Sanders

• 7 snaps: Corey Clement

Analysis: While obviously very talented, Sanders has struggled staying healthy in his young professional career, and he is reportedly set to undergo an MRI on Monday on his knee. The Eagles would be wise to invest in another running back to pair with him in 2021 and beyond, as he may not be the workhorse back the team hopes he is.

Wide receiver

• 58 snaps each: Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward

• 43 snaps: John Hightower

• 15 snaps: Quez Watkins

• 12 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Analysis: Fulgham led the team with 6 catches for 75 yards and a TD, plus he drew a 49-yard DPI call, and frankly, he wasn't targeted enough. 

Hightower's bad drop prevented the Eagles from making an early statement drive to start the game. He caught everything in training camp, which has not translated to the moments that count. He did at least haul in a 50-yard bomb later in the game. Hightower has shown ability to get open down the field, so perhaps there's hope for the future, but the rookie mistakes can be maddening to watch.

Arcega-Whiteside earned a TD with his hustle, but is now getting out-snapped by fifth-and sixth-round rookies.

Tight end

• 48 snaps: Zach Ertz

• 43 snaps: Richard Rodgers

• 1 snap: Jason Croom

Analysis: We'll see how badly Ertz is hurt. Like Sanders above, he is reportedly scheduled to have an MRI on Monday, but on his ankle. He got his ankle area looked at on the sidelines, and was permitted to go back into the game, after which he seemingly hurt his ankle even worse. It'll be interesting to learn whether he should have been held out of the game when he was first examined.

Croom played just one snap, and he had a touchdown. If the Eagles played him on every snap (they had 72 snaps on offense), I can only deduce that they would have scored 72 touchdowns.

Rodgers is slow, offers very little in the passing game, isn't a good blocker, and I have no idea what this effort from him on the two-point conversion is supposed to be, as he just allows LB L.J. Fort to run into the backfield, and instead runs to the safety and falls down? What?!? (Rodgers is No. 85, going in motion, pre-snap.

101920RichardRodgers

Get him off the roster yesterday.

Defensive line

• 57 snaps: Fletcher Cox

• 44 snaps: Brandon Graham

• 42 snaps: Javon Hargrave

• 40 snaps: Derek Barnett

• 36 snaps: Josh Sweat

• 32 snaps: Malik Jackson

• 19 snaps: Vinny Curry

• 15 snaps: Hassan Ridgeway

Analysis: The Eagles cut Casey Toohill so that Vinny Curry could return from IR to play 19 snaps and make 2 tackles. If they had just waited a week, they probably could have activated Curry while keeping Toohill, since it feels likely there will be a new addition to the IR list this week.

To be determined how long Malik Jackson will be out. He left the game and did not return.

Linebacker

• 68 snaps: Nate Gerry

• 65 snaps: Alex Singleton

• 32 snaps: Shaun Bradley

• 11 snaps: Davion Taylor

Analysis: I'm curious to what Bradley's and Taylor's first extensive action looked like on the re-watch.

Cornerback and safety

• 73 snaps each: Rodney McLeod and Darius Slay

• 62 snaps each: Jalen Mills and Nickell Robey-Coleman

• 39 snaps: Will Parks

• 23 snaps: Cre'Von LeBlanc

• 2 snaps: Elijah Riley

• 1 snap: Craig James

Analysis: Slay was questionable with a concussion leading up to this game, but he played every defensive snap.

With Marcus Epps out, Mills moved back to safety, and Robey-Coleman started at outside corner.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles snap counts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Ravens game
101820CarsonWentz

Police

Philly police union sues city over reform bill that requires public hearings on contracts
philly police union lawsuit

Adult Health

Nearly one in three millennials now suffer from mental health conditions, according to study
millennials mental health COVID-19

Eagles

Don’t be fooled by Eagles' (near) comeback — they shouldn't be deadline buyers
Eagles-Ravens-trade-deadline-defense_101920_USAT

Public Art

What will happen to the Gayborhood mural honoring LGBT activist Gloria Casarez?
Gayborhood mural Gloria Casarez

Food & Drink

Subscription service includes five weeks of High Street bread and artisan cheese
High Street Philly bread

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved