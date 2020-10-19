Eagles snap count analysis: Week 6 vs. Ravens

In their 30-28 Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Philadelphia Eagles played 72 snaps on offense, and 73 snaps on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts.

Quarterback

• 72 snaps: Carson Wentz



• 7 snaps: Jalen Hurts



Analysis: Hurts at least draws some respect from opposing defenses, and he should probably be playing more. From an entertainment perspective alone, I'd much rather watch Hurts than Corey Clement or Richard Rodgers.

Offensive line

• 72 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Nate Herbig, Jason Kelce, and Jamon Brown



• 55 snaps: Jack Driscoll



• 17 snaps: Brett Toth



• 4 snaps: Sua Opeta



Analysis: Wentz wasn't protected adequately all day, which is exactly what you would expect when you're missing four offensive line starters, plus three backups in Jason Peters, Matt Pryor, and Jack Driscoll. RG No. 4 Jamon Brown was particularly bad, as he predictably got eaten alive by Calais Campbell and others along the interior of the line.

In addition to the extreme number of injuries, the Eagles obviously haven't had any offensive line continuity, as they had their fifth different starting offensive line combination in six games this season.

Let's go ahead and update the Eagles' offensive line versions (some perceived) since May.

Version LT LG C RG RT 1.0 - May Andre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Brandon Brooks Lane Johnson 2.0 - June - Brooks hurt Andre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 3.0 - July - Peters signed Andre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Lane Johnson 4.0 - August - Dillard hurt Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 5.0 - August - JP wants more money Matt Pryor Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Lane Johnson 6.0 - September - JP gets his money Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 7.0 - Week 1 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Jack Driscoll 8.0 - Week 2 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 9.0 - Week 3 Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 10.0 - Weeks 4 and 5 Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 11.0 - Week 6 Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Jamon Brown Jack Driscoll



They are almost certain to have new starting five once again in Week 7.

Running back

• 35 snaps: Boston Scott



• 29 snaps: Miles Sanders



• 7 snaps: Corey Clement



Analysis: While obviously very talented, Sanders has struggled staying healthy in his young professional career, and he is reportedly set to undergo an MRI on Monday on his knee. The Eagles would be wise to invest in another running back to pair with him in 2021 and beyond, as he may not be the workhorse back the team hopes he is.

Wide receiver

• 58 snaps each: Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward



• 43 snaps: John Hightower



• 15 snaps: Quez Watkins



• 12 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Analysis: Fulgham led the team with 6 catches for 75 yards and a TD, plus he drew a 49-yard DPI call, and frankly, he wasn't targeted enough.

Hightower's bad drop prevented the Eagles from making an early statement drive to start the game. He caught everything in training camp, which has not translated to the moments that count. He did at least haul in a 50-yard bomb later in the game. Hightower has shown ability to get open down the field, so perhaps there's hope for the future, but the rookie mistakes can be maddening to watch.

Arcega-Whiteside earned a TD with his hustle, but is now getting out-snapped by fifth-and sixth-round rookies.

Tight end

• 48 snaps: Zach Ertz



• 43 snaps: Richard Rodgers



• 1 snap: Jason Croom



Analysis: We'll see how badly Ertz is hurt. Like Sanders above, he is reportedly scheduled to have an MRI on Monday, but on his ankle. He got his ankle area looked at on the sidelines, and was permitted to go back into the game, after which he seemingly hurt his ankle even worse. It'll be interesting to learn whether he should have been held out of the game when he was first examined.

Croom played just one snap, and he had a touchdown. If the Eagles played him on every snap (they had 72 snaps on offense), I can only deduce that they would have scored 72 touchdowns.

Rodgers is slow, offers very little in the passing game, isn't a good blocker, and I have no idea what this effort from him on the two-point conversion is supposed to be, as he just allows LB L.J. Fort to run into the backfield, and instead runs to the safety and falls down? What?!? (Rodgers is No. 85, going in motion, pre-snap.

Get him off the roster yesterday.

Defensive line

• 57 snaps: Fletcher Cox



• 44 snaps: Brandon Graham



• 42 snaps: Javon Hargrave



• 40 snaps: Derek Barnett



• 36 snaps: Josh Sweat



• 32 snaps: Malik Jackson



• 19 snaps: Vinny Curry



• 15 snaps: Hassan Ridgeway



Analysis: The Eagles cut Casey Toohill so that Vinny Curry could return from IR to play 19 snaps and make 2 tackles. If they had just waited a week, they probably could have activated Curry while keeping Toohill, since it feels likely there will be a new addition to the IR list this week.

To be determined how long Malik Jackson will be out. He left the game and did not return.

Linebacker

• 68 snaps: Nate Gerry



• 65 snaps: Alex Singleton



• 32 snaps: Shaun Bradley



• 11 snaps: Davion Taylor



Analysis: I'm curious to what Bradley's and Taylor's first extensive action looked like on the re-watch.

Cornerback and safety

• 73 snaps each: Rodney McLeod and Darius Slay



• 62 snaps each: Jalen Mills and Nickell Robey-Coleman



• 39 snaps: Will Parks



• 23 snaps: Cre'Von LeBlanc



• 2 snaps: Elijah Riley



• 1 snap: Craig James

Analysis: Slay was questionable with a concussion leading up to this game, but he played every defensive snap.

With Marcus Epps out, Mills moved back to safety, and Robey-Coleman started at outside corner.

