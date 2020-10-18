Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Ravens game

After an extremely ugly first half performance, particularly on offense, the Philadelphia Eagles dropped to 1-4-1 after a late rally against the Baltimore Ravens fell short, 30-28. As always, win or lose, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Who Is Even Playing Anymore?' Award: The Eagles' offense

By the time this game was over, the Eagles were fielding the following offensive line:

LT LG C RG RT Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Jamon Brown Brett Toth





Just to recap, they were missing Andre Dillard, Isaac Seumalo, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Jason Peters, Matt Pryor, and Jack Driscoll. I can't say I've covered a team that was missing seven offensive linemen. Hell, Brown and Toth weren't even on the team to start the season.

At the skill positions, by the end of the game the Eagles were missing Miles Sanders, DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor, Zach Ertz, and Dallas Goedert.

At one point in the second half, there was a traffic jam at the trainer's table, as Greg Ward was waiting while Ertz was getting his ankle looked at.

Defensively, they were missing a bunch of linebackers and defensive backs. The injury carnage has just gotten worse and worse every season. It's unreal.

2) The 'Gritty Performance' Award: Carson Wentz

It's only a matter of time before fans begin to tire of hearing how "gritty" or "gutsy" or "grizzled" Carson Wentz played, but, I mean, he did. Wentz took six sacks (not of the "Get rid of it!" variety), he got hit 16(!) times, and he had no time to throw all day behind the practice squad offensive line in front of him.

Wentz engineered two scoring drives to put the Eagles in position to at least send the game to overtime, one of which included a 40-yard run in which he had several opportunities to slide to avoid danger. Wentz has absorbed a lot of punishment this season, and he has managed to keep the team close in each of the last two games against a pair of Super Bowl contenders, even if the end result wasn't there.

Wentz's numbers (21 of 40 for 213, 2 TDs, 0 INTs), weren't great, but he deserves credit for the way he battled in this game, and the way he has rebounded from a truly bad first quarter of the season.

3) The 'Mmmmmmmm Drrrrrrrrrop' Award: John Hightower and Miles Sanders

It feels like dropped passes are major factors in Eagles games, year in and year out. Against the Ravens, Hightower had a chance to capitalize on a busted coverage, buuuuut...

In fairness, Hightower did have a 50-yard catch later in the game, though I must admit I legit lol'd at the "DAMMIT!" at the end of the above clip.

As for Sanders, he had a chance to make a touchdown catch, and while this isn't a gimme, seeing as he had to turn back to the inside and relocate it, he should probably make this play.

Hightower and Sanders weren't the only ones. There were other offenders as well.

4) The 'Still Ballin' Award: Travis Fulgham

Another game, another productive performance by Fulgham. On the day, he had six catches for 75 yards and a TD, plus he draw a 49-yard pass interference call on the Eagles' final TD drive. Fulgham had 10 targets, which frankly, wasn't enough. When the ball goes his way, good things happen, even if he's covered.

Feed him.