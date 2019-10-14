More Sports:

October 14, 2019

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 6 vs. Vikings

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jason Peters, occasionally dependable.

In the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 6 loss to the Vikings, the offense was on the field for 65 snaps, while the defense was on the field for 71. Let's see how those snaps were distributed, with analysis.

Quarterback and offensive line

• 65 snaps each: Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks, Jason Kelce, and Isaac Seumalo

• 61 snaps: Carson Wentz

• 47 snaps: Andre Dillard

• 18 snaps: Jason Peters

• 4 snaps: Josh McCown

• 1 snap: Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Analysis: Peters came out of this game early, and did not return. This happened often during the season last year, and yet, Peters always found a way to start the next game. The Eagles seem to be OK with this arrangement.

Running back

• 41 snaps: Jordan Howard

• 19 snaps: Miles Sanders

• 4 snaps: Boston Scott

Analysis: After a delay of game penalty pushed the Eagles into a 3rd and 9 situation, Sanders probably should have been on the field instead of Howard, since Sanders has already established himself as the better back in pass protection. Otherwise, it did not come as a surprise that Howard saw the majority of the snaps at running back.

Wide receiver

• 62 snaps: Alshon Jeffery

• 56 snaps: Nelson Agholor

• 39 snaps: Mack Hollins

• 5 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Analysis: The Eagles are getting nothing from Hollins and Arcega-Whiteside, and it appears that Hollins isn't even playing on special teams anymore. Huh?

Tight end

• 52 snaps: Zach Ertz

• 46 snaps: Dallas Goedert

Analysis: Goedert is consistently getting more than 70 percent of the snaps these days, but it doesn't seem like getting him the ball is huge priority.

Defensive line

• 57 snaps: Derek Barnett

• 55 snaps: Brandon Graham

• 48 snaps: Hassan Ridgeway

• 37 Akeem Spence

• 18 snaps: Vinny Curry

• 17 snaps: Josh Sweat

• 3 snaps: Daeshon Hall

Analysis: The Eagles were able to generate some pressure against the Vikings, but it wasn't enough against a bad Minny offensive line. I feel like defensive lines of Eagles past would have killed this group.

Linebacker

• 62 snaps: Nate Gerry

• 58 snaps: Zach Brown

• 35 snaps: Kamu Grugier-Hill

• 29 snaps: Nigel Bradham

• 10 snaps: T.J. Edwards

Analysis: Bradham is now injured. To be determined what the severity of that is. With Grugier-Hill returning and getting more snaps each week, the Eagles are in better shape to handle a potential loss there.

Defensive backs

• 71 snaps each: Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod

• 69 snaps: Rasul Douglas

• 52 snaps: Sidney Jones

• 19 snaps: Andrew Sendejo

• 13 snaps: Orlando Scandrick

• 5 snaps: Craig James

Analysis: The secondary was brutal against the Vikings, but we won't harp on that here. In terms of snap counts, it's unclear whether Jones came out of the game during a crucial Vikings trip into the red zone because he was hurt, or because the defensive staff took him out because of performance. Either way, it's not good.

