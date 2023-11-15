Eagles extend flagship broadcast deal with SportsRadio 94WIP

The Eagles have signed a six-year extension with SportsRadio 94WIP to continue the team's long-standing broadcast partnership through the 2028 season.

SportsRadio 94WIP's morning show crew made the announcement on-air Wednesday morning. The extension with the Audacy-owned station continues the radio booth partnership between Merrill Reese and Mike Quick, who have been the voices of the Eagles' radio broadcasts for 25 seasons. Howard Eskin will continue being the station's sideline reporter.

“We have been very fortunate to enjoy a long-standing partnership with 94WIP – one that dates back more than three decades," Eagles president Don Smolenski said.

As the flagship station for the Eagles, SportsRadio 94WIP broadcasts all preseason, regular season and playoff games, as well as the official pre- and post-game radio shows.

The deal also gives SportsRadio 94WIP preferential access to Eagles players and coaches during training camp and throughout the season. The financial terms of the deal announced Wednesday have not been disclosed.

Eagles games have been heard on 94.1 since 1992, when they aired on both 610 WIP and rock station 94.1 WYSP. WIP made the switch from AM to FM in 2011, replacing the rock station. It was owned by CBS Radio before it merged with Entercom — now Audacy — in 2017.

Reese has been calling Eagles games on the radio since 1977 and is the longest-tenured play-by-play radio announcer in the NFL. Quick, a wide receiver for the Eagles in the 1980s, joined the booth as a color commentator in 1998. Both of them signed contract extensions in 2022. Eskin joined 610 WIP in 1986.

"We are excited to extend and expand upon our partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles and continue to be the ultimate destination for Eagles fans,” said David Yadgaroff, Audacy's senior vice president and market manager in Philadelphia.



Audacy has faced financial difficulties in recent years, resulting in the company's recent delisting from the New York Stock Exchange. In July, the Wall Street Journal reported the New York-based company's struggles have stemmed from declining advertising revenue, which has prompted efforts to restructure $1.9 billion in debt.

The Phillies signed a multiyear extension with SportsRadio 94WIP in 2021 and have been exclusively broadcast on the station since 2016. Across four major professional sports, Audacy stations serve as the flagship homes of more than 40 teams and multiple collegiate athletic programs.