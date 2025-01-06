By the numbers: How good were the Eagles in the regular season?

The regular season is over and all attention is now on the Eagles' Wild Card round foe, the Packers, set to travel to Philly for a 4:30 p.m. duel this coming Sunday.

On paper the Eagles are favorites, healthy and have momentum. Assuming a healthy return for Jalen Hurts, many expect the Eagles to make a deep playoff run. And why shouldn't they? Philly has high expectations thanks to one of their better regular seasons in team history. How did they measure up against the other 31 team over the last 18 weeks?

Here's a look at some key numbers to help explain just how good these Eagles might be:

Total wins — 2nd (14)

The Eagles tied a franchise record — one set by the Eagles two seasons ago — for wins with their victory over the Giants Sunday. They have the second best record in the NFL, behind the Chiefs and Lions both of which have 15-2 records.

DVOA — 5th (23%)

The Eagles have the 5th best DVOA in the NFL — behind the Ravens, Lions, Bills and their upcoming playoff opponents the Packers (they beat two of these teams head-to-head). On defense, they're the best in all of football, and on offense they're 12th. Not surprisingly their running DVOA (6th) is a lot more impressive than their passing ranking (14th).

Point differential — 2nd (+160)

The Eagles have the second highest point differential of all 32 teams, behind only the juggernaut Lions who are +222. They are 38 points ahead of the third place team in the NFL, the Packers.

Turnover differential — 6th (+11)

It's frankly incredible that the Eagles finished sixth and with a double-digit turnover ratio this season after they started minus-6 on the year. This was helped mightily in recent weeks when they forced a combined nine turnovers against the Commanders and Cowboys in Weeks 16 and 17. They have 13 interceptions and 13 recovered fumbles this season, and have surrendered just six picks and nine lost fumbles on the year.

Yards per game — 8th (367)

With Saquon Barkley just 101 yards from setting a new single-season rushing record, it's no surprise that the Eagles were unbalanced offensively. They have the second most rushing yards in the NFL behind the Ravens (Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson are quite the 1-2 punch) while sporting the fourth fewest passing yards, ahead of only the Patriots, Bears and Panthers.

Yards allowed per game — 1st (278)

It feels like the Eagles' defense has not been talked about enough this season. They've allowed the fewest total yards per game in the entire league, with the second best defense, the Titans, more than 20 yards per game behind them. Some more defensive metrics that will blow your mind:

Category Stat NFL Rank Yards allowed 278 1st Plays allowed 999 1st Yards per play 4.7 1st 1st downs allowed 293 1st Pass yards allowed 174 1st Rush yards allowed 104 10th Points allowed 17.8 2nd 3rd down defense 35.5% 3rd Penalties committed 85 2nd



The Eagles allowed one tenth of a point per game more than the Rams.

Strength of schedule — 30th

If there is any knock against the Eagles from this statistical analysis it's the fact that they played the third easiest schedule this season. They went 5-2 against teams in the current playoff field, and went 9-1 against teams that are not. They had signature victories against the Packers, Ravens and Steelers, while suffering just one loss to a non-playoff team in Week 2 against the Falcons.

