Eagles stay or go: Edge rusher

Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll look at edge rusher.

Haason Reddick

As we noted in a recent mailbag, Reddick's contract was always going to necessitate some kind of action this offseason, as he has a cap number of almost $22 million in 2024. Whether the team (a) converted his base salary into a bonus and kicked the can down the road, (b) signed him to an extension, or (c) traded him, there was no way the Eagles were going to have him on their cap at that number this season.



And sure enough, a report emerged that the Eagles granted Reddick permission to seek a trade.

Including the playoffs in 2022, Reddick notched 19.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles, both of which led the NFL. In 2023, his numbers were way down, as he notched 11 sacks and just 1 forced fumble. He had no sacks in the final four games, though in fairness he did generate consistent pressure whereas the rest of his defensive line teammates were often invisible. Opposing offenses were also able to easily find flaws in Matt Patricia's defensive scheme by showing pre-snap looks that would cause Reddick to drop into coverage.

Reddick is underpaid relative to other edge rushers around the league. He is only the 17th highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL on an average annual value basis (via OverTheCap), despite having the fourth-most sacks in the NFL over the last four seasons.

Player AAV Nick Bosa, 49ers $34,000,000 T.J. Watt, Steelers $28,002,750 Joey Bosa, Chargers $27,000,000 Myles Garrett, Browns $25,000,000 Montez Sweat, Bears $24,500,000 Rashan Gary, Packers $24,000,000 Khalil Mack, Chargers $23,500,000 Maxx Crosby, Raiders $23,500,000 Bradley Chubb, Dolphins $22,000,000 Trey Hendrickson, Bengals $22,000,000 Von Miller, Bills $20,000,000 Harold Landry, Titans $17,500,000 Alex Highsmith, Steelers $17,000,000 Danielle Hunter, Vikings $17,000,000 Shaquil Barrett, Buccaneers $17,000,000 Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins $16,350,000 Haason Reddick, Eagles $15,000,000 Uchenna Nwosu, Seahawks $15,000,000



Reddick, who will turn 30 during the 2024 season, said recently that he never requested a trade, and that he wants to play in Philly. However, you can bet that his representation asked the Eagles for a healthy raise.

#JimmyVerdict: My read is that the Eagles likely encouraged Reddick's representation to go explore what Reddick would be worth to some other team, in terms of a new contract and trade compensation. If they can find a deal that they are comfortable with money-wise, and the trade package compensation is something that Eagles can't turn down, then sure, let's make a deal.

It's more likely that they will not find both a combination of mega money that will satisfy Reddick and trade compensation that will satisfy the Eagles. As such, I have Reddick staying in Philly, and perhaps he and the Eagles can find some middle ground.

Josh Sweat

Over the first five seasons of his career, Sweat continued to get better each year, and that ascension also showed up in the stat sheet. In year six, that trend finally stalled, as his sack production dipped from 11 in 2022 to 6.5 in 2023.

Josh Sweat Tackles Sacks FF QB hits 2018 1 0 0 1 2019 21 4 0 10 2020 38 6 3 12 2021 45 7.5 1 13 2022 48 11 1 23 2023 43 6.5 2 23



The first half of the season, Sweat looked like a star player. He collected 6.5 sacks in the first 9 games, one of which was a super clutch game-winning play against Dallas. He was shut out the rest of the regular season.

In previous seasons, Sweat didn't play a high number of snaps. He played 695 snaps in 19 games (including the playoffs), or 36.6 per game. In 2023, he played 875 snaps in 18 games, or 48.6 per game. There was a four game stretch from Weeks 8-11 against the Commanders, Cowboys, Chiefs, and Bills during which he played 272 snaps, or 68 per game. He played at least 60 snaps in each of those four games, and a ridiculous 81 (!) snaps against the Bills.

It's perhaps fair to wonder if Sweat is a player best utilized in moderation.

#JimmyVerdict: Sweat signed a three-year extension in 2021 worth $42 million. That contract will be up after the 2024 season. He'll be an interesting player to watch in a contract year, but for now he's not going anywhere. Stay .

Nolan Smith

One of the things the Eagles did an atrocious job of in 2023 was getting their young players involved throughout the season. A prime example of that was Smith, who averaged just 11.3 snaps per game as a rookie. During the aforementioned four-game stretch when Sweat played 68 snaps per game, Smith only played 7.3 snaps per game. The Eagles' defensive staff tired out their star players early in the season, and when the young guys were called upon to play out of necessity they weren't ready to perform.

Smith was a first-round pick (31st overall), but he avoided high expectations as a rookie because the Eagles employed Reddick, Sweat, and Graham on the edge. He was not expected to have a major role in the defense, and sure enough, he didn't, but he also played considerably less than is ideal for a player drafted so highly. Still, when Smith got his opportunities, he didn't often capitalize on them, making more mistakes than impact plays.

#JimmyVerdict: There will be much higher expectations for Smith in his second season with the team, especially if they trade Reddick. Stay .

Brandon Graham

Graham's production fell from 2022 (11 sacks) to 2023 (3 sacks), but to the Eagles he remains a culture setter in the locker room. Graham voiced that he would like to play one more year for the Eagles before retiring.



#JimmyVerdict: Graham made $5 million on a one-year deal in 2023. He'll make less than that in 2024 if indeed he does return, as I believe he will. Stay .

Patrick Johnson

Johnson played his third season for the Eagles in 2023, mostly on special teams, as he did in 2021 and 2022. Interestingly, Johnson did play a single snap in the regular defense until Week 15, when he got 8 snaps as an off-ball linebacker against the Seahawks in Matt Patricia's first game as the defensive coordinator. He returned to the bench thereafter.

#JimmyVerdict: Johnson is in the final year of his rookie contract. He is a back of the roster guy who will have to fight for a spot on the 53-man roster.

