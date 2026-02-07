Eagles stay or go: Tight end and fullback

Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2026, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll continue on with the tight ends and fullbacks.

Regarding the polls below, they are your votes on what you think the Eagles should do, not necessarily what you think they will do. Please think of them more as approval polls for each player.



Previous "stay or go" polls

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver

Dallas Goedert

Goedert was available for trade for the better part of the 2025 offseason, before the Eagles finally got him to take a pay cut and return as the team's top tight end. Heading into the 2026 offseason, Goedert is an unrestricted free agent. It will be interesting to see how teams around the league value him.

On the plus side, Goedert is still a good receiver, as he had 60 catches for 591 yards, and he broke the franchise tight end record with 11 regular season TDs, while playing in a broken offense. He was a rare bright spot in the Eagles' passing game, at least in the red zone. He also only missed one game due to injury in 2025 after missing 15 games in the previous three seasons combined.

On the downside, in the past Goedert was considered a complete tight end without any obvious flaws, but he was not a good run blocker in 2025. He is also now 31 years old, and tight ends don't typically age well.

I view Goedert's situation a little bit like Josh Sweat's last year, in that Sweat took a pay cut before the 2024 season, and couldn't wait to test free agency after it. While Goedert won't attract the same kind of attention that Sweat did, being asked to take a cut in pay never feels good, and I'm sure he is eager to see what the open market thinks of him. I could see a contending team with a hole at tight end making a semi-decent offer. Go .

Stay or go: Dallas Goedert

Grant Calcaterra

Calcaterra is kind of stuck in no-man's land as a tight end, in that he's a decent enough pass catcher, but not so much that anyone would consider him a TE1, even a low-end one. As a TE2, he simply can't block, and it was maddening that the Eagles kept putting him on the field in that type of role.

Any objective review of Calcaterra's performance in 2025 should reveal that he should not return in any capacity. We'll see if the Eagles see it the same way. Go .

Stay or go: Grant Calcaterra

Kylen Granson

Granson played his first four seasons with the Colts, and he actually led their tight ends in 2024 with 182 receiving yards (lol). The Eagles signed him to a cheap one-year contract last offseason, and he made the team out of training camp. During the season, Granson was a core special teamer, and he played 249 snaps in the regular offense. He is, in my opinion, an entirely replaceable player. Go .

Stay or go: Kylen Granson

Cameron Latu

Latu didn't make the 53-man roster out of training camp, but he did manage to appear in 15 games, often serving in the offense in a fullback role.

Latu was also a core special teamer who had a forgotten big play early in the season, when he blocked a punt after the Buccaneers' opening possession, which was returned by Sydney Brown for a TD. Latu also came close to blocking a few other punts.

His roster spot won't be guaranteed by any stretch, but Latu is under contract in 2026 and he'll be back in camp .

Stay or go: Cameron Latu

Ben VanSumeren

VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. He also had his 2024 season cut short by an undisclosed knee injury.

VanSumeren is the lone restricted free agent on the Eagles' roster. The projected "right of first refusal" restricted free agent tender amount this season is $3,453,000, per OverTheCap. Spoiler: The Eagles will not offer an RFA tender to VanSumeren, and he will become an unrestricted free agent.

I would guess the team will want him back for one last go at a fullback / special teams role, but only on a cheap contract. He'll then have to prove that he has recovered from those two knee injuries, but I'll project him to be back in camp .

Stay or go: Ben VanSumeren

#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

Green = Stay

Red = Go

Blue = Will be back in camp in 2025, but a 53-man roster spot is not a given.

Position 1 2 3 4 QB Jalen Hurts

(stay) Tanner McKee

(stay) Sam Howell

(go) RB Saquon Barkley

(stay) Tank Bigsby

(stay) Will Shipley

(stay) A.J. Dillon

(go) WR A.J. Brown

(go) DeVonta Smith

(stay) Jahan Dotson

(go) Darius Cooper

(back in camp) WR (cont.) Britain Covey

(back in camp) Johnny Wilson

(back in camp) TE/FB Dallas Goedert

(go) Grant Calcaterra

(go) Kylen Granson

(go) Cameron Latu

(back in camp) TE/FB (cont.) Ben VanSumeren

(back in camp) OT OG C ED iDL OBLB CB S K/P/LS

