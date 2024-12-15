More Sports:

December 15, 2024

Eagles-Steelers Week 15 gameday open thread

The Eagles will look to move to 12-2 in Week 15 with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
A.J. Brown (11)

The 11-2 Philadelphia Eagles will look to extend their current winning streak to 10 games against the cross-state 10-3 Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles have been mostly healthy this season, but the injury bug has hit them lately, with Dallas Goedert, Brandon Graham, Bryce Huff, and Ben VanSumeren all recently being placed on injured reserve. The Steelers will be without their best receiver in George Pickens, as well as a couple of good run defenders in DT Larry Ogunjobi and S DeShon Elliott. They also have a couple of starting offensive linemen in RT Troy Fautanu and RG James Daniels on injured reserve. You can find the Eagles' and Steelers' inactives here.

As we noted in our Eagles-Steelers preview, the Eagles and Steelers are the two most run-heavy teams in the NFL, and both teams are likely to rely heavily on their rushing attacks on Sunday, for differing reasons. The Eagles' passing attack has not been crisp of late, while (again) the Steelers will be without Pickens. This is perhaps reductive analysis, but whoever is able to run the ball better today will likely win. 

The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites heading into this matchup, although the Steelers are 5-0 this season when they have been underdogs. Here are our staff writer picks

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

