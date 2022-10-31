Eagles-Texans Week 9 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles remain a relatively healthy team, even after Jordan Davis suffered a concerning ankle injury on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their Week 9 opponent, the Houston Texans, have eight players on their initial injury report, plus some notable players on injured reserve.

Here's the Eagles-Texans injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed* Thurs Fri Status DT Jordan Davis Ankle DNP

CB Josiah Scott Ankle DNP



Wednesday notes (walkthrough only):

• Davis is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, according to initial reporting from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. If that timeframe for return is accurate, the Eagles will likely place Davis on injured reserve, and he would be eligible to return to the active roster Week 13.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022.





Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status DT Maliek Collins Chest DNP

WR Nico Collins Groin DNP LB Neville Hewitt Hamstring DNP OG Justin McCray Concussion DNP S Grayland Arnold Quad DNP OG A.J. Cann Illness Limited LB Christian Harris Thigh Limited S Desmond King Knee Limited



Wednesday notes (walkthrough only):

• The most notable name among the players who didn't practice for the Texans on Monday is probably Nico Collins, a starting wide receiver who has 18 receptions for 305 yards and 0 TDs this season.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• WR John Metchie (NFI): The Texans released a statement from Metchie this summer that he has been diagnosed with leukemia.

Metchie is a rookie second-round pick who was potentially in line for a starting role on a Texans offense that lacks quality receivers. His health is what matters more here, obviously.

• C Justin Britt (NFI): Britt was the Texans' starting center Week 1, but he left the team for personal reasons, and is now on the reserve/non-football illness list. Scott Quessenberry has started at center since.



• DB Tavierre Thomas: Thomas played in all 17 games at slot corner for the Texans in 2021, starting 8. He had high number of tackles (86) for a corner, as well as 2 INTs and a forced fumble. He has not yet played in 2022, but is designated for return from injured reserve.



• DE Jonathan Greenard (IR): Greenard is a third-year player who had 8 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2021. He was off to a decent start in 2022 (9 tackles, 1.5 sacks) in 2022 before landing on injured reserve after Week 4.



• DT Michael Dwumfour (IR): Dwumfour was part of the Texans' defensive line rotation earlier this season, playing 112 snaps in the first four games. He was oddly unproductive, making just two tackles before landing on injured reserve.

