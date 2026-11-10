Best team fits for Eagles trade candidates

The Eagles got ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline with a surprising Monday deal that sent DT Jordan Davis to the Jaguars for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick.

Davis became the second Eagles player dealt during this 'Season from Hell,' joining center Cam Jurgens. Ironically, both were early into recent contract extensions, which illustrates just how far off the deep end that 2026 has gone for an organization that entered the year with Super Bowl aspirations.

But at 2-7 and on a seven-game losing streak, the Eagles have no reason to stop selling and plenty of reasons to keep stockpiling as many draft picks as possible for their rebuild – or rebound.

Who else is headed out the door before the 4 p.m. EST deadline, and where do they best fit?



Here's a look at Eagles trade candidates and the team that could most use their help.

TE Dallas Goedert: Buccaneers

Tampa has a top-10 defense but the offense is tied for the NFL's fewest receiving TDs, sixth-worst EPA per pass on third down, and 27th-ranked red zone offense. The Bucs have field-stretching wide receivers but no middle threat from the TE position. Goedert is light-years better than Cade Otton and would instantly provide Baker Mayfield with an upgrade across the middle and in the red zone. For a Day 3 pick, the Bucs would be much better positioned to win the lowly NFC South.

CB Riq Woolen: Lions

The Lions got Pro Bowl S Brian Branch back in Week 7 and should get S Kerby Joseph back from IR soon. They've somehow held their own defensively in an NFC North that has some of the NFL's best WRs despite playing CBs like Rock Ya-Sin, Roger McCreary, Keith Abney and Ennis Rakestraw. Woolen has been good, not great, for the Eagles but he'd be a major upgrade for a Lions team that has real Super Bowl potential. Woolen could probably be had for a third-round pick. The Lions have 10 picks in 2027.

EDGE Nolan Smith: Bills

Even with EDGEs Gregory Rousseau and Bradley Chubb, the Bills have the NFL's 22nd-ranked sack percentage and 24th-ranked pressure rate. They need a rotational edge rusher for more pass rush and better depth. The former first-round pick would give the Bills, a top-10 blitzing team, more speed around the edge and he also defends the run well – an important trait for cold-weather teams. Buffalo would probably have to part with a second-round pick or a package of picks, but the Bills would take another step toward winning the AFC by adding Smith.

RG Tyler Steen: Packers

Steen hasn't played well this season but he's been surrounded by nearly a half-dozen different linemen on his left and right. He was better than average in 2025 and would probably fare better in a healthier offensive environment. The Packers have been decimated on the o-line all season and Steen's experience in former Packers assistant Sean Mannion's offense should make for a smooth transition. Steen's contract expires after this season, so he'd be a rental who wouldn't cost much, probably a Day 3 pick. The Packers have two third-round picks, two fourth-round picks, and three fifth-round picks in 2027. They can afford to play ball.

Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This could be a showcase game for some of the Eagles' trade deadline candidates, like Tyler Steen (56) and Landon Dickerson (69).



LG Landon Dickerson: Chiefs

Dickerson's play has fallen off so much since his run of three straight Pro Bowls that he's arguably not even a starting caliber lineman anymore. He struggled badly again Sunday against the Giants and isn't part of the Eagles' future. But Andy Reid has twice benched LG Kingsley Suamataia this season for undisclosed reasons and could use a veteran on his bench in case he needs to go to his reserve tank again. It's possible that Dickerson will be done after 2026 but he could be worth a late Day 3 pick for KC just to add an experienced interior lineman whose weaknesses might better be hidden on KC's offensive line and with a three-time Super Bowl champion QB.

DB Cooper DeJean: Bengals

Why would the Eagles trade a young, Super Bowl champion DB? Simple. Like with Jurgens and Davis, they could get a nice haul for him. And with the Eagles likely to give CB Quinyon Mitchell an extension next offseason worth about $30+ million annually, along with extensions for Moro Ojomo and maybe Jalyx Hunt, they might not want to allocate that much money in the secondary. Might as well trade him if the offer is right. DeJean has struggled in man coverage this season but he'd be a solid, Super Bowl champion pickup for an improved Bengals defense that only needs to be decent with the offense back to blazing. The Bengals have eight picks in 2027.



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