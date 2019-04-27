Eagles trade for Colts DT Hassan Ridgeway

With their final pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, a seventh-rounder (246th overall), the Philadelphia Eagles traded for Indianapolis Colts DT Hassan Ridgeway.

Ridgeway (6'3, 305) was a fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2016. In three seasons in the NFL, he has appeared in 34 games, starting six. He has 41 career tackles, 4.5 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, and 10 hits on the quarterback.

In 2018, he only played in five games, and was a mainstay on the inactive list.

At one time, Ridgeway was thought of as a decent prospect. His scouting report, from 2016, via NFL.com:

Ridgeway didn't put together as productive and flashy a junior campaign as he did a sophomore season, but that was due partially to nagging injuries. You can watch snap after snap and clear losses to the blocker are hard to find. Ridgeway has a rare combination of power and athleticism that give him the potential to impact the game on all three downs. His talent could make him the most impactful defensive tackle to come out of this draft, but his floor is lower than some due to concerns over health and conditioning.

The Eagles did not draft a defensive tackle, as many (self included) thought they would, but they did add Timmy Jernigan early in the day on Day 1 of the draft. Not including guys who were signed to futures contracts, the Eagles depth at defensive tackle now looks something like this:

1 2 3 DT Fletcher Cox Treyvon Hester Hassan Ridgeway DT Malik Jackson Timmy Jernigan Bruce Hector

