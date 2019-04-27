More Sports:

April 27, 2019

Eagles trade for Colts DT Hassan Ridgeway

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Hassan-Ridgeway-Eagles_042719_usat Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (91) and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90).

With their final pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, a seventh-rounder (246th overall), the Philadelphia Eagles traded for Indianapolis Colts DT Hassan Ridgeway.

Ridgeway (6'3, 305) was a fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2016. In three seasons in the NFL, he has appeared in 34 games, starting six. He has 41 career tackles, 4.5 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, and 10 hits on the quarterback.

In 2018, he only played in five games, and was a mainstay on the inactive list.

At one time, Ridgeway was thought of as a decent prospect. His scouting report, from 2016, via NFL.com:

Ridgeway didn't put together as productive and flashy a junior campaign as he did a sophomore season, but that was due partially to nagging injuries. You can watch snap after snap and clear losses to the blocker are hard to find. Ridgeway has a rare combination of power and athleticism that give him the potential to impact the game on all three downs. His talent could make him the most impactful defensive tackle to come out of this draft, but his floor is lower than some due to concerns over health and conditioning.

The Eagles did not draft a defensive tackle, as many (self included) thought they would, but they did add Timmy Jernigan early in the day on Day 1 of the draft. Not including guys who were signed to futures contracts, the Eagles depth at defensive tackle now looks something like this:

 DTFletcher Cox Treyvon Hester Hassan Ridgeway
 DT Malik Jackson Timmy JerniganBruce Hector 

MORE: Eagles select Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson with 167th pick | Eagles select Penn State DE Shareef Miller with 138th pick | A look around at what the rest of the NFC East did on Day 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft | Live: 2019 NFL Draft Day 3 open thread

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia 2019 NFL Draft

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles select Penn State DE Shareef Miller with the 138th pick in 2019 NFL Draft
shareef-miller-psu_042719_usat

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Sixers

Sixers vs. Raptors series preview: Matchups, weaknesses, and predictions for round two of NBA playoffs
Ben-Simmons-Raptors-Sixers-042719_USAT

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved