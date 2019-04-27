Live: 2019 NFL Draft Day 3 open thread

In the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles traded up with the Baltimore Ravens and nabbed themselves a future franchise left tackle in Andre Dillard. On Day 2, the Birds gave Carson Wentz even more help, grabbing a running back and a wide receiver.

What will Howie Roseman and the gang do on Day 3? Will they take a safety? A defensive lineman? More help along the offensive line? Here are 20 players who makes sense for the Eagles in Round 4.