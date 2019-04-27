More Sports:

April 27, 2019

Live: 2019 NFL Draft Day 3 open thread

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
042719NFLDraft Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Who will the Eagles take on Day 3 of the NFL Draft?

In the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles traded up with the Baltimore Ravens and nabbed themselves a future franchise left tackle in Andre Dillard. On Day 2, the Birds gave Carson Wentz even more help, grabbing a running back and a wide receiver.

What will Howie Roseman and the gang do on Day 3? Will they take a safety? A defensive lineman? More help along the offensive line? Here are 20 players who makes sense for the Eagles in Round 4.

MORE: Eagles 2019 draft picks | A few players the Eagles likely wouldn't mind trading for draft picks | Updated Eagles 2019 NFL Draft board | A look at what the rest of the NFC East did on Day 2 | Eagles 2019 depth chart

Join us here to discuss the Birds, and maybe laugh some more at the Giants.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles select Penn State DE Shareef Miller with the 138th pick in 2019 NFL Draft
shareef-miller-psu_042719_usat

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Sixers

Sixers vs. Raptors series preview: Matchups, weaknesses, and predictions for round two of NBA playoffs
Ben-Simmons-Raptors-Sixers-042719_USAT

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved