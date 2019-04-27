More Sports:

April 27, 2019

Eagles select Penn State DE Shareef Miller with the 138th pick in 2019 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
shareef-miller-psu_042719_usat Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Shareef Miller (48) celebrates after a sack.

With the final pick in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 138th overall (a compensatory pick!), the Philadelphia Eagles selected Penn State DE Shareef Miller.

Miller is a 6'4, 254-pound local kid from Philadelphia, who had 7.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss at PSU last season. 

Over his college career, Miller had 100 tackles, 14.5 sacks, and 31.5 tackles for loss.

If I'm being completely honest, he is a player who was not on my radar at all, so we'll let Lance Zierlein of NFL.com do the heavy lifting on the analysis here: 

Projection based defensive end who with good size and athletic traits but a lack of functional skill at this point. Miller doesn't play with early, aggressive hands in the run game or as a rusher and that severely limits his consistency in both areas. His lack of instincts as a rusher is a concern, but improving his approach at the top of the rush should be coachable. He's a rangy edge defender with moldable traits, but until he'll be stuck in a holding pattern of "potential" until he develops his fundamentals.

A highlight reel: 


The Eagles already have something of a project at DE in Josh Sweat. Throw another one on the pile, I suppose. The Eagles' depth chart at DE now looks something like this:

 LDEBrandon Graham Chris Long Shareef MillerDaeshon Hall 
 RDEDerek Barnett Vinny Curry Josh Sweat  


To be determined if Chris Long will view Miller as a threat to his playing time, and decide to return or retire.

Eagles select Penn State DE Shareef Miller with the 138th pick in 2019 NFL Draft
