What they're saying: Is it time for the Eagles to just release Zach Ertz?

We're officially one month from the start of Eagles training camp, and to the surprise of many, tight end Zach Ertz remains on the roster. But when the team reports to the NovaCare Complex in late July, Ertz almost certainly won't be there.

There's been talk since before the season even ended that 2020 could be Ertz's final year in Philly given his contract situation and the emergence of Dallas Goedert as a top 10 player at the position. In fact, talk of Ertz being on his way out started during the 2019 season when Ertz was reportedly looking for but failed to get a contract extension with the Eagles, despite him being one of the best players on the team and a franchise great.

The belief that Ertz would be dealt was further solidified this offseason when the team decided to blow it all up, firing coach Doug Pederson and trading quarterback Carson Wentz to the Colts. Some thought Ertz would follow his friend to Indy to be reunited with Frank Reich. Others thought there might be a few other teams interested in acquiring a player of Ertz' caliber who, while coming off a down (injury-plagued) year on a dysfunctional team, is still the kind of tight end almost any team can benefit from having on their roster.

But with Ertz owed over $8 million this season on the final year of his contract, perhaps some teams have been hesitant to pay that price — not to mention the reportedly high asking price from Howie Roseman and the Eagles. More likely, however, those teams know that if they just wait out the Eagles, they might have a chance to pick up Ertz a discount, all while not having to give up a draft pick in the process.

No matter how this plays out, one thing seems certain: unless the Eagles suddenly do an about-face and come to an agreement with their tight end on his contract situation, Ertz won't be on the field next month when training camp opens. He's already skipped the team's spring workouts, and according to Jeff McLane, he won't be reporting until his contract issue is resolved.

But with camp now right around the corner — and the Eagles possibly needing some of the salary cap relief they'll get from moving on from Ertz to address other areas of need — some are beginning to wonder if it's simply time to release Ertz and move on.

That's where we'll start today's edition of What They're Saying...

Time to say goodbye to Ertz?

Reuben Frank | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Over at NBC Sports Philadelphia, Reuben Frank wrote about Ertz saga and why the Eagles should simply cut the 30-year-old tight end loose — assuming they're unable to come to some sort of agreement and restructure that contract.

It’s time to get this resolved. Time to figure out an end game. Time to grant Ertz his freedom, if that’s what he truly wants. Now, I still don’t see why the Eagles and Ertz can’t find some common ground that would keep him in Philly for the final year of his contract. I’m a big Dallas Goedert fan. He’s already a top-10 tight end . And Richard Rodgers is a nice player as well. But there’s no question this is a better team with Ertz on the field. As disappointing as last year was for him, Ertz can still play, and what better for a young, inexperienced quarterback than a tight end who’s still as good as anybody moving the chains on 3rd-and-5? The Eagles have been clear about wanting Ertz back, and Ertz has been clear about how much he loves the city. They should be able to work something out. Not to mention that if he stays here, he gets $8 million. If he's released, that $8 million evaporates and he's not getting anywhere close to it wherever he lands. So both sides have something to gain by getting this figured out. If not? If Ertz truly feels so betrayed by the Eagles that he just can't wear that No. 86 jersey again? Then it’s time. Let him go. Stop waiting for an offer that probably won’t even come. [nbcsports.com]

In addition to this being the right thing to do for a veteran who has given a ton to your team, it's also the right thing to do for a first-year coach who won't benefit from having the distraction of a veteran holding out hanging over his head. Nick Sirianni will be asked about it constantly, and he doesn't need that.

It's also worth noting that at this point, with the tearful press conference and those postgame shots of Ertz lingering on the field following the last game of the season, it might be too late to try to get something done. Ertz could (and arguably should) feel slighted that it's even gotten to this point, and from a simple pride standpoint, he could opt to move on rather than trying to come back at a discount. Let's just hope this doesn't get any uglier before it gets resolved.

Running out of options

Nick Fierro | Allentown Morning Call

Nick Fierro of the Allentown Morning Call also thinks it's time for the Eagles to release Ertz. But not necessarily because it's the right thing to do. They simply might not have any other choice at this point.

But this one has been difficult to finalize because of Ertz’s decline and recent injury history, his enormous salary cap hit for 2021 ($12.7 million), age (30) and the Eagles’ refusal to trade him for what they consider to be unfair compensation. Action was expected long ago, and now the clock is ticking, because starting training camp next month with Ertz still on the roster is not the way the Eagles want to proceed under new coach Nick Sirianni and mostly new staff. They can’t afford a contract dispute to distract a team that needs all the work it can get before being ready to play real games. This poker game the Eagles are playing against the rest of the league has to end before long. The Eagles keep hoping someone will blink and show their hand. But the way things are looking, they will have to fold by releasing Ertz and putting the situation behind them. [mcall.com]

