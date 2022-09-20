More Sports:

September 20, 2022

WATCH: Jalen Hurts breaks for huge TD run to put Eagles up 21-7

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Vikings-Week-2-TD-2022-NFL.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts celebrates his first rushing TD of the night.

Jalen Hurts is having himself a night. 

Facing a 3rd and 2 from Minnesota's 26-yard line, Hurts kept the ball and took off toward the right sideline, keeping his balance through contact then pushing forward to the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the night. 

The incredible play put the Eagles up 21-7 over the Vikings with just under two minutes left in the first half.

Check it out:

Hurts has been getting it done on the ground, but more importantly, through the air on Monday night. 

After the drive, Hurts was 14-for-16 passing for 192 yards, including a 53-yard bomb to Quez Watkins for a touchdown to open the second quarter

The Eagles' offense has been moving confidently and efficiently downfield, and Hurts definitely knows it. 

