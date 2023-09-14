Eagles-Vikings Week 2 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles did not have any players with an injury designation heading into their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots. However, several players got banged up in that game, and the Eagles will be missing four starters against the Minnesota Vikings Week 2.

Here are the Eagles' and Vikings' Week 2 inactives, with analysis.

PR Britain Covey and P Arryn Siposs were called up from the practice squad for this game. Tanner McKee will dress and serve as the emergency quarterback.

Inactives

• CB James Bradberry: Bradberry's concussion was bad timing (a) on a short week that didn't allow him much time to clear the concussion protocol, and (b) before a game against a talented trio of Vikings pass catchers in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson.

• S Reed Blankenship: Blankenship injured his ribs against the Patriots Week 1, but returned to the field and finished the game. The Eagles started Blankenship and Justin Evans at safety in that game, and Terrell Edmunds filled in for Blankenship on the snaps he missed. That'll likely be the setup Week 2 against the Vikings, and it'll be interesting to see if Sean Desai allows Sydney Brown to see some action as well.



• RB Kenny Gainwell: Gainwell's absence opens up the door for D'Andre Swift to have an increased role in the Eagles' offense. Gainwell got 18 touches Week 1 against the Patriots, the same number as A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Quez Watkins, and Swift combined. Gainwell can be a good role player, but he should never be the featured player in an offense that is loaded with All-Pro talent. That kind of gameplan just doesn't make any sense, under any circumstances, no matter how the Patriots were trying to defend the Eagles' offense.



Rashaad Penny should also get some carries Week 2 after being a healthy scratch Week 1.

• TE Albert Okwuegbunam: The Eagles traded for Albert O just before 53-man cutdowns. He'll likely be a healthy scratch for a while, barring an injury to one of the other three tight ends.



• OT Tyler Steen: Fred Johnson was a longshot to make the team to begin training camp, but he played his way onto the roster and was up Week 1 in favor of Steen. That remains the case once again Week 2.

• iDL Moro Ojomo: Ojomo was disruptive in the preseason, but the Eagles went with the veteran Kentavius Street in the opener. Street gets the nod again.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LB Nakobe Dean: After 2022 starting linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White left in free agency, Dean became the team's top linebacker, with added responsibilities as the "green dot" helmet wearer, relaying the play calls from Sean Desai to the rest of the defense.

Dean did not stand out in a good or bad way throughout the first few weeks of training camp, and he missed some time with an injury. However, he made a big play when he forced a goal line fumble in the Eagles' second preseason game against the Browns, and he was very active and around the ball a lot in joint practices against the Colts. He closed camp on a high note. In the Eagles' first game against the Patriots, he injured his foot and landed on injured reserve. He'll be eligible to return to the field Week 6 against the Jets.



The Eagles only have three other off-ball linebackers on their 53-man roster. They are Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss, and Nicholas Morrow. They also signed former first round linebacker Rashaan Evans to the practice squad.



It will be interesting to see who wears the green dot helmet during Dean's absence, and also while Blankenship is sidelined with his injury.





Inactives

Garrett Bradbury is the notable name above. He is the Vikings' starting center. He left their Week 1 game against the Buccaneers with a back injury after just 7 snaps, and was replaced in the lineup by Austin Schlottmann, who is expected to start against the Eagles. Bradbury isn't a world-beater, but his absence is bad timing against an Eagles interior defensive line unit that dominated the Patriots Week 1.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• RB/KR Kene Nwangwu (IR): Nwangwu is one of the best kick returners in the NFL.



• DT James Lynch (IR): Rotational D-lineman. 20 tackles, 0 sacks last season in 15 games (2 starts).



