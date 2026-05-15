Body of missing Hammonton man found in Delaware park

A South Jersey man who has been missing for over two months has been found dead in Delaware, police said Friday.

State troopers discovered the body of Lizandro Guizar Sartiaguin, 27, after receiving a call from a visitor at Fox Point State Park. Delaware police said they arrived on the scene around 6 p.m. on April 24 to investigate the caller's report of a decaying body. The state's forensic science division, which took possession of the remains, has not yet determined a cause of death.

Sartiaguin disappeared from his Hammonton home and was last seen leaving his residence at Laurel Avenue on the afternoon of Feb. 27, wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

Hammonton police had put out several public calls for information about Sartiaguin's whereabouts following his disappearance. Per police's social media posts, he had not been in contact with his family or friends and was "believed to be without any personal belongings."

According to NJ.com, Sartiaguin was a migrant worker at Hammonton's blueberry farms. He had obtained a green card and was supporting his family in Mexico. There is currently a GoFundMe campaign to support the costs of transporting his body back to his home country; it has raised about $1,400 as of Friday afternoon.

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