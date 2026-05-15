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May 15, 2026

Body of missing Hammonton man found in Delaware park

Lizandro Guizar Sartiaguin, 27, was last seen in February. Police have not yet determined the cause of death

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Missing Persons
Hammonton man dead Hammonton Police Department/Facebook

Delaware state troopers found the body of Lizandro Guizar Sartiaguin, pictured above, in Fox Point State Park late last month. His cause of death is unknown.

A South Jersey man who has been missing for over two months has been found dead in Delaware, police said Friday.

State troopers discovered the body of Lizandro Guizar Sartiaguin, 27, after receiving a call from a visitor at Fox Point State Park. Delaware police said they arrived on the scene around 6 p.m. on April 24 to investigate the caller's report of a decaying body. The state's forensic science division, which took possession of the remains, has not yet determined a cause of death.

MORE: New Jersey State Police detective found guilty in fatal motorcycle chase in Burlington County

Sartiaguin disappeared from his Hammonton home and was last seen leaving his residence at Laurel Avenue on the afternoon of Feb. 27, wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

Hammonton police had put out several public calls for information about Sartiaguin's whereabouts following his disappearance. Per police's social media posts, he had not been in contact with his family or friends and was "believed to be without any personal belongings."

According to NJ.com, Sartiaguin was a migrant worker at Hammonton's blueberry farms. He had obtained a green card and was supporting his family in Mexico. There is currently a GoFundMe campaign to support the costs of transporting his body back to his home country; it has raised about $1,400 as of Friday afternoon.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Missing Persons Atlantic County South Jersey Delaware Hammonton Immigrants

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