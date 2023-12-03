First half observations: 49ers 14, Eagles 6

The first half is in the books in South Philadelphia. In this much-hyped matchup, the 49ers hold on an early 7-6 lead on the Eagles. Here are my observations from the first 30 minutes of football. Be sure to read my final observations after the game's end, too.

Let's get after it...

The Highs

•A slant to A.J. Brown, a staple of the Eagles' 2022 offense, has been absent as of late. "Tush Push" aside, it was the most automatic play in the team's arsenal. On a third and nine on their opening drive, Jalen Hurts hit Brown perfectly in stride, exploding for a 38-yard gain. Brown is always a big yards-after-the-catch threat. Credit to DeVonta Smith for some downfield blocking as well. For an undersized star wideout, he does a ton of dirty work like that that goes a bit overlooked.

Third down on the Eagles' next drive? Yup, it was a 17-pickup on a slant to Brown. Grab that page of your playbook and don't let go, Brian Johnson.

• Haason Reddick had a two sack day back in January's NFC Championship Game, including the hit that knocked Brock Purdy out of the game and spawned endless whining from the Bay Area. With all the talk about the 49ers being ready for this rematch, Reddick was, too. On San Francisco's second offensive play, Reddick made quick work of 49ers tackle Colton McKivitz for a sack.

• Deebo Samuel, the ringleader of San Francisco's offseason hysterics in the aftermath of getting punked in Philly in the playoffs, took a handoff late in the first quarter. Christian Elliss flew through the line of scrimmage with the best pursuit I've ever seen from him and brought Samuel down for a four-yard loss. The Eagles have had bad injury luck at linebacker, but the guys on the field continue to hold down the fort.

• On their first play following the 49ers' theoretical touchdown, Hurts took a bad nine-yard sack. He threw the ball away on second down. What looked to be a deflating drive in the aftermath of San Francisco scoring took a turn on third down. What looked to be a simple dump down play to improve field position for a punt turned into a 21-yard gain from Smith, who broke multiple tackles as he moved the chains



The Lows

• Kicking on a fourth and seven at the eight-yard line going in? Points are points, sure, but putting an emphatic stamp early on a game that has a ton of juice feels like the true Nick Sirianni move. Uncharacteristic.

• Hurts sacked himself essentially in the red zone late in the first quarter for a 15-yard loss, forcing a third and 21 and taking away any chance of this drive ending with a touchdown. Two methodical drives with an efficient passing attack stalled near the goal line, making it a 6-0 game. It bit them in the ass later.

• The 49ers' first score of the game came on a dropped pass from Brandon Aiyuk:

That was incredible play design from Kyle Shanahan, no doubt. Reed Blankenship got beat badly. They Eagles deserved to surrender a touchdown here, but it simply was not a catch. That ball is moving on the ground.

• The Eagles outplayed the Niners in the first half, particularly in the trenches. They weren't able to finish drives, however, and only have themselves to blame for being in this early hole.



The Whoas

• Regardless of the outcome of this game, this 49ers team is the losingest group of losers to ever lose:



Do they feel no shame? You got your teeth kicked in the last time you were in Philly. Own it and get over it.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader