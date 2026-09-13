Eagles vs. Commanders, Week 1: Live updates and open thread

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2026 season at 4:25 p.m. EST at Lincoln Financial Field, against the Washington Commanders. The Birds will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season, when they were one-and-done in the playoffs.

As always, one of the Philadelphia Eagles' main objectives during training camp and the preseason was to make sure their best players would be available when the actual meaningful games arrived. And for the most part, mission accomplished, although the team will be without edge defender Jonathan Greenard, who is still rehabbing a pectoral injury. The Commanders will be without their starting LT, their top CB, and several other notable players. You can find the full Eagles-Commanders inactives here.

As we noted in our five things to watch, the Eagles should have a major advantage with their defensive line against the Commanders' injury-riddled and talent-challenged offensive line. They have also been able to run the ball at will against the Commanders the last two seasons. The Commanders are an ideal Week 1 opponent, but it is also imperative that the Eagles take care of business.



The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writers' picks. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 1 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

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