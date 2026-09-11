Eagles-Commanders: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for a home Week 1 kickoff

The countdown to opening kickoff is coming down to its final hours, where on Sunday in South Philadelphia, a new Eagles campaign will launch with sky-high expectations for their fans and mixed ones across the rest of the NFL sphere.

A lot is riding on a stacked defense, and a restructured offense that will ultimately lean on Jalen Hurts' ability to throw more than it ever has.

The rival Washington Commanders will be first test toward seeing if it's all going to work.

Here is our staff's Week 1 picks and predictions for whether it all will...

• GAME INFO •

2026 Week 1

Eagles (0-0) vs. Commanders (0-0)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

2026 Week 1 Betting Odds

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -5.5 WSH +180

PHI -218 44.5 FanDuel PHI -5.5 WSH +194

PHI -235 44.5 BetRivers PHI -5.0 WSH +170

PHI -220 44.5 BetMGM PHI -5.5 WSH +190

PHI -235 44.5 Caesars PHI -4.5 WSH +193

PHI -235 44.5

*Lines as of Tuesday, Sep. 8

Jimmy Kempski (0-0)

Eagles 30, Commanders 13

The Eagles have a high floor in 2026 because their defense is going to be outstanding. I also believe that their rushing attack should be improved, since they're heading into the season with a fully healthy offensive line, unlike Week 1 last year. The passing offense? Eh... we'll see. I think it could take some time before Jalen Hurts gets his sea legs in Sean Mannion's scheme, especially with only one definitively good target in DeVonta Smith.

Conversely, I just do not like much at all about this Commanders team. As noted in our five things to watch, there isn't much reason to trust that they can stop the run or the pass on defense, and on the other side of the ball they might have the worst offensive line in the NFL.

MORE: 5 things to watch in Eagles-Commanders

Geoff Mosher (0-0)

Eagles 20, Commanders 13

Strange things tend to happen when these teams play each other. The Eagles are the far better team on paper, but they'll struggle a bit with their new offense – illegal motions and shifts, false starts, etc – and so will Washington. The Eagles will take a commanding lead (no pun intended...well, maybe it is) going into the fourth quarter, like 20-3, and the Commanders will get a fourth-quarter TD to make it 20-10, then they'll get the ball back with time running down and then poor clock manager Dan Quinn will opt to kick a field goal at or near the Eagles' 15-yard line on fourth down thinking that he'll have enough time to get the ball back....but he won't. How's that for #analysis? On a side note, watch for a Commanders trick play. You know OC David Blough has over-studied that film from the Eagles' first-round playoff loss to the Niners.

Evan Macy (0-0)

Eagles 13, Commanders 7

I am picking the Eagles for two reasons. First, their defense is elite and will be one of the top five units in the sport by the end of the season. That's why I have them holding the Commanders to one score. I also think Washington is really bad — so bad they're going to be in the mix for a bottom five draft pick. The Eagles offense is the unknown here, which is why I see them struggling their way to a win. Hopefully there are some flashes during this one to inspire confidence in new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

Nick Tricome (0-0)

Eagles 27, Commanders 10

The Eagles should win this one.

Even if the offense is rough to start (I don't necessarily think it will be here), this defense is going to tear Jayden Daniels and that already shredded Washington O-line apart.

There's just no part of either depth chart where you look at it and can genuinely say that the Commanders are better than the Eagles.

If the passing game isn't immediately firing with Jalen Hurts, then Saquon Barkley should be able to get things moving on the ground, and I think there is a good chance on Sunday that he's going to remind everyone of how great a running back he is.

The Eagles are just more talented, while the Commanders haven't even started and are already spread thin.

Maybe it'll be more difficult than it should be – because isn't that just textbook Eagles football? But I ultimately have a hard time seeing anything else but a 1-0 start.

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