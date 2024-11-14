Eagles vs. Commanders: Week 11 gameday open thread

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to extend their current winning streak to six games against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field in a matchup for the lead in the NFC East.

The Eagles are extremely healthy for a mid-November game, as they don't have any injury designations, and no starters on injured reserve. The Commanders are mostly healthy as well, though they won't have recently acquired CB Marshon Lattimore. You can find the Eagles' and Commanders' inactives here.

As we noted in our Eagles-Commanders preview, the Commanders are a fun team to watch with a dynamic rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels. However, they have a below average defense, both against the pass and the run. The Eagles should have matchup advantages in the trenches on offense, and on the outside with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith vs. the Commanders' shaky cornerbacks. But can they outscore Daniels and the Commanders' explosive offense?

The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 11 picks around the NFL here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

