November 14, 2024

Eagles-Commanders Week 11 inactives, with analysis

A look at which Eagles players won't be suiting up against Washington.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Marshon Lattimore (23), shown here with the Saints, will not make his Commanders debut Thursday night.

The Philadelphia Eagles listed six players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 11 Thursday night matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders listed 12 players on their initial injury report.

Here are the Eagles' and Commanders' inactives, with analysis...

Tanner McKee is the emergency quarterback, and TE C.J. Uzomah was elevated from the practice squad.

OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. The backup offensive linemen will be Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, and Jack Driscoll.

OL Darrian Kinnard: Kinnard has only been active for one game.

OL Nick Gates: Driscoll will be the backup center.

CB Eli Ricks: The Eagles are deep at corner.

S Tristin McCollum: With Sydney Brown active, McCollum is deep depth.

Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

WR Britain Covey (IR): Covey has been the team's primary punt returner since 2022. He was arguably the best punt returner in the NFL last season. As a receiver, Covey hasn't gotten many opportunities in the regular offense, but he started to get a little bit of a role this season. In the first three games, he had 7 catches for 34 yards. He previously only had 4 catches in the first two years of his NFL career.

S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that will keep him out 6-8 weeks.

031222CommandersLogo2022

CB Marshon Lattimore: As the trade deadline approached a week ago, the most obvious weakness on the Commanders' roster was at cornerback, and they did something about it by trading draft picks to the Saints for four-time Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore. However, Lattimore has a hamstring injury, and will not yet make his Commanders debut. The likely starters at corner will be Benjamin St-Juste and Mike Sainristil. The Eagles can exploit those matchups with A.J. Brown and DeVontas Smith, as noted in more detail in our Eagles-Commanders preview.

• K Austin Seibert: The Commanders' kicker will be Zane Gonzalez, who was called up from their practice squad.

LB Nick Bellore: 14-year vet who has hung around int he NFL for so long because of his special teams contributions. He has actually made two Pro Bowls (2020, 2023) as a special teams guy.

The rest of the Commanders' inactives are inconsequential. 

Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

DT Jonathan Allen: Allen has been one of the Commanders' best players over the last eight years, and always had good battles with the Eagles' interior offensive linemen. His season is over with a pectoral tear.

