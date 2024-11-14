Eagles-Commanders Week 11 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles listed six players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 11 Thursday night matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders listed 12 players on their initial injury report.

Here are the Eagles' and Commanders' inactives, with analysis...

Tanner McKee is the emergency quarterback, and TE C.J. Uzomah was elevated from the practice squad.

• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. The backup offensive linemen will be Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, and Jack Driscoll.

• OL Darrian Kinnard: Kinnard has only been active for one game.

• OL Nick Gates: Driscoll will be the backup center.



• CB Eli Ricks: The Eagles are deep at corner.

• S Tristin McCollum: With Sydney Brown active, McCollum is deep depth.