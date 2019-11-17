Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Patriots

The 5-4 Philadelphia Eagles rode a two-game winning streak into the bye, and they'll come out on the other side of it with a home game against the 8-1 New England Patriots, in a rematch of Super Bowl LII.

As they almost always do, the Eagles head into this matchup with a much higher volume of injuries than their opponent. However, it should be noted that the Pats are missing a pair of starting offensive linemen in LT Isaiah Wynn and C David Andrews, who are both on IR. The Eagles will see Jason Peters return, but will be without Alshon Jeffery, Jordan Howard, and Nigel Bradham, among of slew of other players on IR. You can find the full Eagles-Patriots injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles must find a way to run the football, with Jeffery and DeSean Jackson both out. Defensively, the Eagles have gotten better production from their pass rush of late, and that needs to continue against the aforementioned banged-up Pats O-line.



The Eagles are 3.5-point home dogs in this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking in this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 11 picks here.



