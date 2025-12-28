Eagles Week 17 stock watch: Pass rush is elite vs. Bills despite some questionable calls

It might have been ugly in the stat sheet, but the Eagles' 13-12 win in Buffalo on Sunday was arguably the most impressive win for Philadelphia this season.

And while it may not factor into their playoff positioning — they need a whole lot of help to have a shot at improving from the 2-seed to the 3-seed in the NFC — it was certainly a statement to many who are doubting that this Eagles team can do much damage in the postseason. They handled a quality opponent on the road under the national spotlight.

The offense, when it needed to, stepped up. And the defense was a wrecking ball for all 60 minutes, holding the Bills scoreless for nearly 55 minutes. The defense also withstood a game-tying two-point try after the Eagles blew their two-score lead in the fourth quarter. As we've said all season about this football team, a win is a win.

With one more game remaining in the regular season, likely one that will see the starters rest at home against the Commanders next Sunday, here's a look at a reason to be excited, and one to be annoyed with heading into Week 18:

Stock up: Eagles defensive line 📈

They might not be the 2022 Eagles — the defensive front that collected a ridiculous 69 regular season sacks en route to the Super Bowl that winter — but the Eagles this winter have been diabolical to opposing quarterbacks.

Josh Allen, last year's NFL MVP, didn't stand much of a chance.

In the first quarter, the defense made the kind of play that wins championships — an epic (and controversial) strip-sack credited to Jaelan Phillips. A heads-up athletic play from Jihaad Campbell to recover the football helped set up a short field and an Eagles touchdown, the first score of the game.

Prior to that monster play, a sack was called back due to a penalty, but not long after Jalyx Hunt added his own sack on a third down. And a Jalen Carter bull rush made it clear the young stud pass rusher was fully back after missing some time due to surgery on his shoulders.

The 13-point halftime lead seemed insurmountable after the potent defense held Allen and the Bills completely in check for the first 30 minutes.

In the third it was more of the same, as breakout lineman Moro Ojomo picked up his sixth sack. Hunt got another one for a gargantuan 19-yard loss a few minutes later. The Vic Fangio defense was exotic at times, mixing blitzes at the perfect time while handling the Bills on third down, to just six of 15 conversion tries.

Another shout out to Carter, who blocked an extra point on the Bills' only touchdown.

Stock down: Eagles vs. the refs 📉

I always feel like it's a bit of a cop out when a team complains about officiating. In Super Bowl LVII, I don't blame the weak James Bradberry defensive holding call for their unsettling loss — I blame all of the other mistakes the team made to put them in a position to suffer at the hands of a bad call.

It's really hard to find a real stock down from this game, as the Eagles played extraordinarily well against a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the pouring rain. But the Bills hung around for the entire game. You can blame the offense, which had trouble getting much going in the second half (just 17 total yards, bleh), but the refs really did their best to keep Buffalo alive.

More than one pass interference call was probably incorrect. An obvious late hit on Jalen Hurts as he ran to the sideline was missed. A ball that looked like it was caught by DeVonta Smith was called incomplete, and a deep ball to Tyrell Shavers appeared to have hit the ground behind his flexed bicep — the catch was confirmed nonetheless.

Battling the Bills, the elements and the less-than-stellar officials, Philly showed it might actually be worthy of concern for the teams slated to face them in the postseason. The defense is a force. The offense — well, it has its moments. If it has enough of those in January, it could be a deep postseason run.

