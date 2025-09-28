Eagles Week 4 stock watch: Flawed Eagles hang on against Buccaneers to stay perfect

The Eagles are finally playing like defending Super Bowl champs.

Just don't tell them that.

With a 4-0 record that matches their impressive play in Week 4's 31-25 win over the Buccaneers, the Eagles look more and more like the NFC favorites that they will likely remain at the end of this week.

There is a lot to be happy about, from an inconsistent passing attack that has shown some promise, a pass rush that is overcoming the absence of the injured Nolan Smith, and continued heroics from the defense, which caused two monster turnovers in the meat of this one.

There are also plenty of things Nick Sirianni needs to have his team working on, from surrendering big plays (Tampa Bay had two 70-plus yard scores) to finding a way to get Saquon Barkley going again (he ran 19 times for 43 yards in this one).

We'll focus on one different part of the team that has a rising stock, and we'll also bring you back down to earth as we look at something that could be a reason to worry if it isn't fixed soon:

Stock up: Special teams 📈

Three straight kicks from the opposition, three straight blocks.

When you think of special teams, you typically think of field goal kicks and kick returns. But the Eagles have been finding other ways to dominate on special teams.

In Week 3's miraculous comeback over the Rams, L.A. had two important field goals blocked, and in hindsight, each could have been game-winners. Jordan Davis blocked the walk-off win and returned it for a touchdown. Just a few minutes into their Week 4 win against the Bucs, they did it again on a punt:

Can you think of a better way to set the tone?

Props to Sydney Brown, a reserve safety, for being on top of things to secure the touchdown. And bigger props to Cameron Latu, a reserve safety who is only playing on special teams.