Eagles Week 4 stock watch: Flawed Eagles hang on against Buccaneers to stay perfect

September 28, 2025
The Eagles are finally playing like defending Super Bowl champs.
Just don't tell them that.
With a 4-0 record that matches their impressive play in Week 4's 31-25 win over the Buccaneers, the Eagles look more and more like the NFC favorites that they will likely remain at the end of this week.
There is a lot to be happy about, from an inconsistent passing attack that has shown some promise, a pass rush that is overcoming the absence of the injured Nolan Smith, and continued heroics from the defense, which caused two monster turnovers in the meat of this one.
There are also plenty of things Nick Sirianni needs to have his team working on, from surrendering big plays (Tampa Bay had two 70-plus yard scores) to finding a way to get Saquon Barkley going again (he ran 19 times for 43 yards in this one).
We'll focus on one different part of the team that has a rising stock, and we'll also bring you back down to earth as we look at something that could be a reason to worry if it isn't fixed soon:
Three straight kicks from the opposition, three straight blocks.
When you think of special teams, you typically think of field goal kicks and kick returns. But the Eagles have been finding other ways to dominate on special teams.
In Week 3's miraculous comeback over the Rams, L.A. had two important field goals blocked, and in hindsight, each could have been game-winners. Jordan Davis blocked the walk-off win and returned it for a touchdown. Just a few minutes into their Week 4 win against the Bucs, they did it again on a punt:
BLOCKED! @EAGLES RETURN IT FOR THE TD!
PHIvsTB on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/XRwYRa8Rye
Can you think of a better way to set the tone?
Props to Sydney Brown, a reserve safety, for being on top of things to secure the touchdown. And bigger props to Cameron Latu, a reserve safety who is only playing on special teams.
Latu was a third-round pick by the Niners back in 2023, but he never appeared in a game for them. He did a stint on the Browns' practice squad before the Eagles signed him to a futures contract back in January. He was elevated from the Eagles' practice squad in Week 2 and the Bucs game was his third-ever NFL appearance.
It's also worth mentioning that kicker Jake Elliott was perfect on the day with four extra points and a 39-yard field goal. He is perfect for the year as well.
The Eagles have been tallying up a lot of penalties. Much more than a veteran-led team coming off a Super Bowl win should be making.
Entering Sunday's action, the Eagles had been flagged for six personal foul penalties (two roughing the passer, two unnecessary roughness, two taunting). Add three more to those in Week 4. Cooper DeJean was flagged for a pretty soft (aren't they all) taunting penalty on a pass that was nearly intercepted, Jalyx Hunt had a blindside block and Jalen Carter was flagged for roughing Baker Mayfield — all in the first half.
In the second, they made some costly pass interference violations, one of which helped set up the Buccaneers with a golden opportunity to tie things up before a Jihaad Campbell interception bailed out Kelee Ringo.
Say what you want to about the quality of officiating but there is clearly a trend. Through their first three games, the Eagles were a net negative-80 yards in penalties, which is the fourth most in the NFL. Only Tennessee, Jacksonville and Chicago had worse differentials. Not the crowd you want to be a part of.
The Eagles are undefeated and the vibes are good, but this is an area that should be relatively easy to clean up.
