Spooky season will arrive early at the East Coast Haunters Convention

For people who treat Halloween like a personality trait, waiting until October can feel cruel. The East Coast Haunters Convention brings a little spooky season energy to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks from April 23-26.

The four-day event draws haunted attraction operators, scare actors, home haunters and fans who love all things Halloween, and costumes are encouraged.

Inside the expo center, attendees can browse a large vendor floor selling masks, costumes, props, animatronics and other haunted house gear. Live demonstrations and seminars will cover topics like makeup effects, special effects and haunt design.

The schedule also includes interactive events. The Haunt Olympics features contests focused on scare acting, costume design and set building, and a Sunday costume contest invites attendees to show off their best creepy looks.

Some ticket packages include guided bus tours to major haunted attractions. Stops include Kim’s Krypt Haunted Mill and Lehigh Valley Scream Park, as well as Pennhurst Asylum and Lincoln Mill Haunted House.

Tickets start at $40 for Sunday access, $50 for Saturday and $65 for a weekend pass. Prices increase after April 10.

April 23-26

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA 19456

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.