Helicopter to drop Easter eggs for epic hunt in Northeast Philly

When we created our roundup of local Easter egg hunts earlier this week, we thought a hunt where you need to solve riddles and use a GPS was extra.

But it's nowhere near as extra as Northeast Philly's Easter Experience, which involves a helicopter and 30,000 eggs.

On Saturday afternoon, the Easter eggs will be let loose from a chopper over River Fields at Pennypack on the Delaware park. After watching, kids age 3 to 12 will be let loose to collect their prizes.

According to a post on the Facebook event page from CityReach Church, the main organizer, the plastic eggs will be filled with candy donated by Frankford Candy.

The event is free to attend but kids must register, starting at noon, and get a wristband before the egg drop, which is scheduled to happen around 2 p.m.

Also, the Easter Experience will include a meal box distribution of more than 1,000 meals for families in need (register on-site), pictures with the Easter Bunny, face painting and other activities for kids.



CityReach Church is co-hosting the Easter Experience with City Councilman Robert Henon and Easter Outreach, according to Facebook.

Saturday, April 20

Registration opens at noon | Free

River Fields at Pennypack on the Delaware park

7801 State Road, Philadelphia, PA



