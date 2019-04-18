More Events:

April 18, 2019

April 19-21: Things to do over the holiday weekend in Philly

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Roundup
Easter Henri David Courtesy of Aversa PR & Events/PhillyVoice

The Easter Promenade is a long-standing Philly tradition.

This weekend, Philly is celebrating Easter, Passover, Earth Day and 4/20.

Some of the big things happening are the annual Easter Promenade and $1 sale at Buffalo Exchange. 

Check out the full roundup below for details on all the events you need to know about April 19-21.

Where to find Easter egg hunts this weekend

We rounded up five egg hunts in the Philly area, plus one in New Jersey, happening Saturday. Two are being held in parks, two in arboretums, one in Reading Terminal Market and one on the beach.

Peep these Federal Donuts minis available for pick up Easter weekend

You can order online now for pick up this Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The marshmallow-glazed mini doughnuts topped with candy-colored sugar come in a box of 20.

Annual Easter Promenade is a long-standing Philly tradition

Dress in your Sunday best to parade from the corner of South Street and East Passyunk Avenue to Headhouse Square.

After the parade, there will be a fashion contest, live music and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Abe Fisher offering Passover dinner with Mexican flair

There's still time to make a reservation at the Jewish-American restaurant in Center City. The Passover menu will be available on the first two nights of the major Jewish holiday.

BONUS: It's opening weekend for both Morgan's Pier and PHS Pop-Up Garden on South Street, two of the city's best beer gardens.

Saxbys selling CBD-infused cold brew coffee on 4/20

You probably already know that Saturday is 4/20, but it's also National Cold Brew Day. Saxbys in Center City is doing something to celebrate both.

Score clothing for $1 at Buffalo Exchange during Earth Day sale

Saturday, Buffalo Exchange stores, which buy, sell and trade vintage and used clothing, will offer a selection of men's and women's clothing, shoes and accessories for $1 apiece.

Celebrate Earth Day by signing up for the Run for Clean Air

Both the 10K and 5K races will take place on MLK Drive, providing runners with a fast, flat course along the Schuylkill River.

