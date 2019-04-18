April 19-21: Things to do over the holiday weekend in Philly

This weekend, Philly is celebrating Easter, Passover, Earth Day and 4/20.

Some of the big things happening are the annual Easter Promenade and $1 sale at Buffalo Exchange.

Check out the full roundup below for details on all the events you need to know about April 19-21.

We rounded up five egg hunts in the Philly area, plus one in New Jersey, happening Saturday. Two are being held in parks, two in arboretums, one in Reading Terminal Market and one on the beach.

You can order online now for pick up this Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The marshmallow-glazed mini doughnuts topped with candy-colored sugar come in a box of 20.

Dress in your Sunday best to parade from the corner of South Street and East Passyunk Avenue to Headhouse Square.



After the parade, there will be a fashion contest, live music and photos with the Easter Bunny.

There's still time to make a reservation at the Jewish-American restaurant in Center City. The Passover menu will be available on the first two nights of the major Jewish holiday.

You probably already know that Saturday is 4/20, but it's also National Cold Brew Day. Saxbys in Center City is doing something to celebrate both.

Saturday, Buffalo Exchange stores, which buy, sell and trade vintage and used clothing, will offer a selection of men's and women's clothing, shoes and accessories for $1 apiece.

Both the 10K and 5K races will take place on MLK Drive, providing runners with a fast, flat course along the Schuylkill River.

