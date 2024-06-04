In primary for N.J.'s 2nd District U.S. House seat, 4 Democrats seek chance to challenge Jeff Van Drew

Four Democrats are on Tuesday's primary ballot for New Jersey's 2nd District. Incumbent Jeff Van Drew, who is running unopposed in the Republican primary, will seek a fourth term in November's general election.

Polls close at 8 p.m. and results will be updated below as they become available. All results are unofficial until certified by election officials.

The 2nd District covers all of Atlantic, Cape May, Salem and Cumberland counties, as as well as parts of Gloucester and Ocean counties. Van Drew was elected as a Democrat in 2018, but switched parties when he broke with Democrats over their impeachment inquiry into former President Donald Trump in 2019. He since has been reelected twice as a Republican.

In the Democratic primary, Tim Alexander is a civil rights attorney who previously worked for more than 20 years in various roles at the Atlantic City Prosecutor's Office. Alexander won the Democratic nomination in 2022 and was defeated by Van Drew later that year. He has vowed to address affordability issues from housing to health care. He also supports abortion rights and argues the federal government should play a protective role in ensuring reproductive care for women.

Carolyn Rush is a retired software engineer from Sea Isle City who worked in the transportation and defense industries. She has campaigned as a political outsider who hopes to work on bipartisan legislation that can address the consumer transition to electric vehicles and how to develop the infrastructure for it, among other issues. She has said protecting reproductive rights for women is the biggest issue in this year's election.

Joseph Salerno is a lawyer who also is making his first run for public office. He has campaigned on making Social Security and Medicare sustainable, protecting abortion rights and promoting bipartisan solutions in Washington.

Rodney A. Dean Sr. is a community activist from Woodbury who has campaigned as a connected citizen who understands the concerns of regular people. He said he's spent time meeting with people throughout the district to learn more about their issues, from vacant commercial properties to rundown infrastructure that needs to be repaired. Dean's platform is focused on better directing federal grant money to important community projects in the district.