4 Republicans compete in N.J. primary for U.S. Senate, seeking to take over the seat of indicted Sen. Bob Menendez

The corruption trial of indicted U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez has opened up a rare opportunity for Republicans to make a run at one of New Jersey's two seats, which haven't been won by anyone from the GOP since 1972. Four Republicans are vying for a chance to advance to the general election in Tuesday's primary.

Polls close at 8 p.m. and results will be update below as they become available. All results are unofficial until certified by election officials.

Cape May businessman and real estate developer Curtis Bradshaw is running on a promise to target inflation and reduce regulation on small businesses. Bradshaw previously served as executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. He said he wants to protect personal freedoms that were undermined by policies during the COVID-19 pandemic and also aims to ensure election integrity by establishing uniform voter identification laws.

Businessman Albert Harshaw has campaigned on a bipartisan platform that would prioritize investing in early education and industrial growth in aerospace, military and manufacturing sectors. Harshaw also has called for tax reforms that incentivize domestic production and favor small businesses.

Christine Serrano Glassner is the mayor of the borough of Mendham in Morris County. Her campaign has called protecting the long-term solvency of Social Security and Medicare. She also argues more must be done to combat the effects that inflation is having on people who can least afford it. Serrano Glassner was endorsed by former President Donald Trump during a rally he held in Wildwood in May.

Justin Murphy is a U.S. Navy veteran who formerly served as the deputy mayor of Tabernacle in Burlington County. His campaign calls for abolishing the IRS and creating a flat tax. His economic platform seeks pro-growth policies to address inflation and the dampening effect that high interest rates have add on investment. Murphy is opposed to abortion and does not support tax dollars being used to support them.

Menendez is facing federal charges for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for favors to foreign governments and businessmen. The three-term senator opted not to run for reelection as a Democrat, but he is filing a petition to be included as an independent on New Jersey's ballot in the November general election.

The last time a Republican represented New Jersey in the U.S. Senate was in 1982, when Democrat Harrison Williams resigned following his conviction for taking bribes in the Abscam sting operation. Republican Nicholas Brady was appointed to replace him and briefly held the office until Democrat Frank Lautenberg won in the next election. The last Republican to win a U.S. Senate race in New Jersey was Clifford Case, who was elected to the last of his four terms in 1972.